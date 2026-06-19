“I don’t know anything” - Maverick Vinales in the dark on KTM MotoGP future
Maverick Vinales says he remained loyal to KTM despite other opportunities, but still has no clarity over his future.
Maverick Vinales admits he still does not know whether he has a MotoGP future with KTM.
The Tech3 rider, who is continuing to recover from last year’s shoulder injuries, including follow-up surgery in late March, told the English media at Brno on Thursday:
“It's July and still I don't know anything of my future, so I think it's quite late from KTM.”
The former Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia race winner then went further when speaking to the Spanish media:
"I always showed my loyalty to KTM,” Motorsport.com reports Vinales as saying.
“In the winter [they told me] I was on the factory team; then, on Tech3, and now I don't even know where I am.
“I could have signed with someone else, despite the restrictions I had [by contract option], and I didn't.”
Back in English, Vinales insisted that a full shoulder recovery is simply a matter of time.
“When I was at 100% in the mid-season before the injury [last year], I was the reference at KTM.
“They need to understand that this bike is not a street bike. Now, if I go to ride the street bike, I'm fully fit to ride it, but this bike needs a completely different strength.
“The only way I can do this strength is by being here, but we ride only... Six days a month, so it's hard to do the physical condition for MotoGP.
“In any case, as I said, I don't have to convince anyone. I want to race good, do good races for me, and the future is the future.”
The Spaniard, who has scored just six points this season, added:
“When you have an injured rider, you have to trust in him. I know that I will get 100%, but I don't know if it will be tomorrow or maybe it will be in October.
“The thing is that now I don't have anything inside that is creating inflammation. Now I'm 5 kilos [in the gym]. Maybe next month I'm 6, 7, 8, I'm doing like this. I cannot magically pull up 15 kilos. I wish I try, but then I get hurt.”
Vinales also confirmed that he will not ride KTM’s 850cc machine during Monday’s post-race test at Brno.
“I have no contract at the moment!” he said.