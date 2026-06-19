“I don’t know anything” - Maverick Vinales in the dark on KTM MotoGP future

Maverick Vinales admits he still does not know whether he has a MotoGP future with KTM.

The Tech3 rider, who is continuing to recover from last year’s shoulder injuries, including follow-up surgery in late March, told the English media at Brno on Thursday:

“It's July and still I don't know anything of my future, so I think it's quite late from KTM.”

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The former Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia race winner then went further when speaking to the Spanish media:

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"I always showed my loyalty to KTM,” Motorsport.com reports Vinales as saying.

“In the winter [they told me] I was on the factory team; then, on Tech3, and now I don't even know where I am.

“I could have signed with someone else, despite the restrictions I had [by contract option], and I didn't.”

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Back in English, Vinales insisted that a full shoulder recovery is simply a matter of time.

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“When I was at 100% in the mid-season before the injury [last year], I was the reference at KTM.

“They need to understand that this bike is not a street bike. Now, if I go to ride the street bike, I'm fully fit to ride it, but this bike needs a completely different strength.

“The only way I can do this strength is by being here, but we ride only... Six days a month, so it's hard to do the physical condition for MotoGP.

“In any case, as I said, I don't have to convince anyone. I want to race good, do good races for me, and the future is the future.”

The Spaniard, who has scored just six points this season, added:

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“When you have an injured rider, you have to trust in him. I know that I will get 100%, but I don't know if it will be tomorrow or maybe it will be in October.

“The thing is that now I don't have anything inside that is creating inflammation. Now I'm 5 kilos [in the gym]. Maybe next month I'm 6, 7, 8, I'm doing like this. I cannot magically pull up 15 kilos. I wish I try, but then I get hurt.”

Vinales also confirmed that he will not ride KTM’s 850cc machine during Monday’s post-race test at Brno.

“I have no contract at the moment!” he said.