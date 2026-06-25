Jack Miller explains why Yamaha V4 front end is “copping a hiding” in MotoGP
Jack Miller believes the Yamaha V4's front end is unfairly criticised as he targets a stronger MotoGP weekend at Assen.
Jack Miller hopes the flowing nature of the Assen circuit will suit Yamaha's V4 during this weekend's Dutch MotoGP.
The Pramac rider endured a pointless weekend at Brno but is more optimistic ahead of Assen, where he claimed his first premier-class victory with Marc VDS in 2016.
“Back here in Assen, looking forward to the weekend. Quite a different track to Brno and I think we can be more competitive here,” he said on Thursday.
“The nature of the track means a lot of momentum is the key around here. It's not so much an accelerating, decelerating kind of track.
“Last year, we were somewhat competitive, but then struggled a lot with tyre life.
“We've been a lot better on the tyres this year with the V4, so fingers crossed we can have a better weekend.”
"It's copping a hiding"
Although acknowledging the underpowered V4 loses out on acceleration, Miller insisted the front end is unfairly criticised.
“I mean it gets a hard rap because it's copping a hiding. You're trying to make up for what you've lost in acceleration and throughout the straight,” he said.
“The front end of the bike, for where it's at, isn't crazy bad. I don't think it's one of the worst points.
"As I said, it gets a hard time.
“You really are asking a lot from it, when we’re braking, we're turning in and the corner speed we're trying to carry.
“That's why I feel like we can try to be a little more competitive here because it's a bike that you can carry some decent corner speed on still.”