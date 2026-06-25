Jack Miller explains why Yamaha V4 front end is “copping a hiding” in MotoGP

Jack Miller believes the Yamaha V4's front end is unfairly criticised as he targets a stronger MotoGP weekend at Assen.

Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Jack Miller hopes the flowing nature of the Assen circuit will suit Yamaha's V4 during this weekend's Dutch MotoGP.

The Pramac rider endured a pointless weekend at Brno but is more optimistic ahead of Assen, where he claimed his first premier-class victory with Marc VDS in 2016.

“Back here in Assen, looking forward to the weekend. Quite a different track to Brno and I think we can be more competitive here,” he said on Thursday.

Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The nature of the track means a lot of momentum is the key around here. It's not so much an accelerating, decelerating kind of track.

“Last year, we were somewhat competitive, but then struggled a lot with tyre life.

“We've been a lot better on the tyres this year with the V4, so fingers crossed we can have a better weekend.”

"It's copping a hiding"

Although acknowledging the underpowered V4 loses out on acceleration, Miller insisted the front end is unfairly criticised.

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I mean it gets a hard rap because it's copping a hiding. You're trying to make up for what you've lost in acceleration and throughout the straight,” he said.

“The front end of the bike, for where it's at, isn't crazy bad. I don't think it's one of the worst points. 

"As I said, it gets a hard time.

“You really are asking a lot from it, when we’re braking, we're turning in and the corner speed we're trying to carry.

“That's why I feel like we can try to be a little more competitive here because it's a bike that you can carry some decent corner speed on still.”

Jack Miller explains why Yamaha V4 front end is “copping a hiding” in MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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