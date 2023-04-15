2023 MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 2'03.295s 9/12 341k 2 ^3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.085s 4/13 344k 3 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.239s 6/7 346k 4 ˅3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.313s 5/11 342k 5 ^2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.367s 11/11 334k 6 ^5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.384s 9/11 342k 7 ^7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.414s 6/11 345k 8 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.435s 12/12 341k 9 ^10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.491s 5/11 338k 10 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.542s 9/11 346k 11 ˅8 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.672s 11/12 342k 12 ^3 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.768s 6/12 343k 13 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.770s 8/11 335k 14 ^4 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.869s 9/10 340k 15 ˅9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.967s 9/11 342k 16 ^1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.979s 7/10 339k 17 ˅7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.064s 9/11 342k 18 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.128s 6/11 335k 19 ˅6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.137s 9/10 334k 20 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.312s 7/12 335k 21 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.567s 5/12 335k 22 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.466s 14/14 339k

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than Practice 2.

= Rider is same position as Practice 2.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than Practice 2.



Fastest Friday time:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 2m 2.178s

Official COTA MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 2m 2.039s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 2m 3.575s (2015)

Francesco Bagnaia leads Alex Marquez in Saturday morning's Free Practice for the Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas.

Marquez, fifth on friday, dominated much of the half-hour session on his 2022 Gresini Ducati as he seeks to back up his Termas podium, before reigning champion Bagnaia moved ahead with the factory GP23 machine in the closing minutes.

Friday leaders Luca Marini (Practice 1) and Jorge Martin (Practice 2) were third and fourth, with Martin's 2m 2.178s - despite sickness - from yesterday remaining the best of the weekend so far.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was rhe top non-Ducati in fifth, with title leader Marco Bezzecchi improving to sixth for VR46.

Some lingering damp patches from overnight rain complicated the conditions, with LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami the first faller of the day, at Turn 11, on his out lap.

KTM's Jack Miller lowsided not long after at Turn 8 and was forced to abandon his damaged RC16 and get a scooter ride back to the pits, costing the Australian track time.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, where the likes of Bezzecchi will battle for the remaining pair of places in the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout.

Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84 Video of Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84

While Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir are returning to action this weekend, three riders remain absent due to injuries at last month’s Portimao season opener:

Pol Espargaro is being replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Jonas Folger, last year’s COTA winner Enea Bastianini is being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro and Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez is being replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

Marquez has won seven of the previous COTA races, his only defeats coming in 2019 (when he fell from the lead, with Alex Rins taking victory) and 2021 (when he fought from last to sixth after a technical issue at the start).

The MotoGP Court of Appeal is yet to decide if Marquez's double long-lap penalty will be carried over from Argentina to his next event.