2023 MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Saturday Practice Results

15 Apr 2023
Saturday practice results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Free Practice (3) Results
Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)2'03.295s9/12341k
2^3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.085s4/13344k
3^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.239s6/7346k
4˅3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.313s5/11342k
5^2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.367s11/11334k
6^5Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.384s9/11342k
7^7Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.414s6/11345k
8^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.435s12/12341k
9^10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.491s5/11338k
10˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.542s9/11346k
11˅8Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.672s11/12342k
12^3Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.768s6/12343k
13˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.770s8/11335k
14^4Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.869s9/10340k
15˅9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.967s9/11342k
16^1Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.979s7/10339k
17˅7Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.064s9/11342k
18˅2Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.128s6/11335k
19˅6Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.137s9/10334k
20=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.312s7/12335k
21=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.567s5/12335k
22=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2.466s14/14339k

* Rookie

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than Practice 2.
= Rider is same position as Practice 2.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than Practice 2.

Fastest Friday time:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 2m 2.178s

Official COTA MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 2m 2.039s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 2m 3.575s (2015)

Francesco Bagnaia leads Alex Marquez in Saturday morning's Free Practice for the Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas.

Marquez, fifth on friday, dominated much of the half-hour session on his 2022 Gresini Ducati as he seeks to back up his Termas podium, before reigning champion Bagnaia moved ahead with the factory GP23 machine in the closing minutes.

Friday leaders Luca Marini (Practice 1) and Jorge Martin (Practice 2) were third and fourth, with Martin's 2m 2.178s - despite sickness - from yesterday remaining the best of the weekend so far.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was rhe top non-Ducati in fifth, with title leader Marco Bezzecchi improving to sixth for VR46.

Some lingering damp patches from overnight rain complicated the conditions, with LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami the first faller of the day, at Turn 11, on his out lap.

KTM's Jack Miller lowsided not long after at Turn 8 and was forced to abandon his damaged RC16 and get a scooter ride back to the pits, costing the Australian track time.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, where the likes of Bezzecchi will battle for the remaining pair of places in the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout.

While Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir are returning to action this weekend, three riders remain absent due to injuries at last month’s Portimao season opener:

Pol Espargaro is being replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Jonas Folger, last year’s COTA winner Enea Bastianini is being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro and Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez is being replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

Marquez has won seven of the previous COTA races, his only defeats coming in 2019 (when he fell from the lead, with Alex Rins taking victory) and 2021 (when he fought from last to sixth after a technical issue at the start).

The MotoGP Court of Appeal is yet to decide if Marquez's double long-lap penalty will be carried over from Argentina to his next event.

 