Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'31.043s 7/7 314k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.084s 6/7 314k 3 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.236s 7/7 307k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.296s 5/6 310k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.319s 7/7 313k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.366s 7/7 311k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.405s 6/7 314k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.427s 6/7 309k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.458s 7/7 313k 10 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.481s 7/7 313k 11 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.623s 6/7 311k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.627s 4/7 314k 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.658s 5/7 310k 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.703s 5/7 309k 15 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.777s 7/7 309k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.836s 5/7 311k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.857s 6/6 309k 18 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.873s 6/7 311k 19 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.014s 7/7 310k 20 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.366s 5/7 315k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +2.451s 3/4 309k

*Rookie.

Official Mandalika MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2022)

Maverick Vinales, who faded from the race lead with tyre blistering woes on Saturday, returns to the top of the Mandalika timesheets during morning warm-up for the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP.

All riders raced with the soft rear in the 13-lap Sprint, but blistering in the intense heat on Saturday afternoon means Michelin 'strongly recommends' all riders switch to the medium or hard for the 27-lap grand prix.

Pramac's new world championship leader Jorge Martin kept the pressure on reigning title holder Francesco Bagnaia with a close second place behind Vinales in warm-up, while Bagnaia took seventh place on his Ducati.

Martin took the world championship lead by 7 points from Bagnaia on Saturday, after celebrating his sixth victory in the last seven races in the Mandalika Sprint.

With Bagnaia starting only 13th on the grid, Martin has a golden opportunity to build his points lead further this afternoon.

However, the change of rear tyre could shake up the order.

"This morning I tried the medium rear and didn't have a great feeling," said Fabio Quartararo, who was fifth in the Sprint.

Luca Marini, who braved the pain from his recently fractured collarbone to finish runner-up to Martin in the Sprint, and Enea Bastianini both have a long lap penalty to be served today, for causing the Turn 1 accidents that left them injured.