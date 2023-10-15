2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|1'31.043s
|7/7
|314k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.084s
|6/7
|314k
|3
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.236s
|7/7
|307k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.296s
|5/6
|310k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.319s
|7/7
|313k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.366s
|7/7
|311k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.405s
|6/7
|314k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.427s
|6/7
|309k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.458s
|7/7
|313k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.481s
|7/7
|313k
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.623s
|6/7
|311k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.627s
|4/7
|314k
|13
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.658s
|5/7
|310k
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.703s
|5/7
|309k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.777s
|7/7
|309k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.836s
|5/7
|311k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.857s
|6/6
|309k
|18
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.873s
|6/7
|311k
|19
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.014s
|7/7
|310k
|20
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.366s
|5/7
|315k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+2.451s
|3/4
|309k
*Rookie.
Official Mandalika MotoGP records
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2022)
Maverick Vinales, who faded from the race lead with tyre blistering woes on Saturday, returns to the top of the Mandalika timesheets during morning warm-up for the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP.
All riders raced with the soft rear in the 13-lap Sprint, but blistering in the intense heat on Saturday afternoon means Michelin 'strongly recommends' all riders switch to the medium or hard for the 27-lap grand prix.
Pramac's new world championship leader Jorge Martin kept the pressure on reigning title holder Francesco Bagnaia with a close second place behind Vinales in warm-up, while Bagnaia took seventh place on his Ducati.
Martin took the world championship lead by 7 points from Bagnaia on Saturday, after celebrating his sixth victory in the last seven races in the Mandalika Sprint.
With Bagnaia starting only 13th on the grid, Martin has a golden opportunity to build his points lead further this afternoon.
However, the change of rear tyre could shake up the order.
"This morning I tried the medium rear and didn't have a great feeling," said Fabio Quartararo, who was fifth in the Sprint.
Luca Marini, who braved the pain from his recently fractured collarbone to finish runner-up to Martin in the Sprint, and Enea Bastianini both have a long lap penalty to be served today, for causing the Turn 1 accidents that left them injured.