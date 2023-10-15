2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
15 Oct 2023
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Indonesian MotoGP, 14 October

Warm-up results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)1'31.043s7/7314k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.084s6/7314k
3Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.236s7/7307k
4Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.296s5/6310k
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.319s7/7313k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.366s7/7311k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.405s6/7314k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.427s6/7309k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.458s7/7313k
10Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.481s7/7313k
11Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.623s6/7311k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.627s4/7314k
13Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.658s5/7310k
14Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.703s5/7309k
15Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.777s7/7309k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.836s5/7311k
17Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.857s6/6309k
18Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.873s6/7311k
19Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.014s7/7310k
20Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.366s5/7315k
21Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+2.451s3/4309k

*Rookie.

Official Mandalika MotoGP records
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2022)

Maverick Vinales, who faded from the race lead with tyre blistering woes on Saturday, returns to the top of the Mandalika timesheets during morning warm-up for the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP.

All riders raced with the soft rear in the 13-lap Sprint, but blistering in the intense heat on Saturday afternoon means Michelin 'strongly recommends' all riders switch to the medium or hard for the 27-lap grand prix.

Pramac's new world championship leader Jorge Martin kept the pressure on reigning title holder Francesco Bagnaia with a close second place behind Vinales in warm-up, while Bagnaia took seventh place on his Ducati.

Martin took the world championship lead by 7 points from Bagnaia on Saturday, after celebrating his sixth victory in the last seven races in the Mandalika Sprint.

With Bagnaia starting only 13th on the grid, Martin has a golden opportunity to build his points lead further this afternoon.

However, the change of rear tyre could shake up the order.

"This morning I tried the medium rear and didn't have a great feeling," said Fabio Quartararo, who was fifth in the Sprint.

Luca Marini, who braved the pain from his recently fractured collarbone to finish runner-up to Martin in the Sprint, and Enea Bastianini both have a long lap penalty to be served today, for causing the Turn 1 accidents that left them injured.