2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'58.960s 4/11 332k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.025s 12/12 332k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.272s 10/12 333k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.300s 3/13 333k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.394s 4/12 330k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.397s 6/11 332k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.434s 4/11 336k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.438s 5/10 332k 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.541s 11/13 331k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.557s 11/12 335k 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.598s 3/11 332k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.655s 4/10 330k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.715s 4/11 328k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.719s 3/12 332k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.801s 3/13 332k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.832s 3/11 328k 17 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Ducati (GP23) +0.875s 10/12 331k 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.957s 7/12 333k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.084s 8/11 332k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.091s 5/13 332k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.225s 3/11 326k 22 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.728s 9/11 330k 23 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.013s 6/12 329k

*Rookie.

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 57.790s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 59.634s (2022)

Fabio Quartararo leads a rare Monster Yamaha one-two during a delayed final practice for the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, postponed to fix a damaged airfence in the previous Moto2 session.

Marco Bezzecchi was the only faller, at the tight Turn 9.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Franco Morbidelli, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro, will now get underway.

Just 13 points separate reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.



While Bagnaia holds a narrow points advantage, momentum is back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time out in Thailand.



However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.



With tyre pressure tricky to predict, varying massively depending on if a rider is leading or following, the best way Martin can now be sure of keeping future race victories is to win on track by a margin of at least 3s... The same applies to any other finishing position he achieves.



Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.



Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.



Sepang was the venue for the opening pre-season test of the year, in February, when Luca Marini (fastest), Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were all covered by 0.315s at the top of the timesheets.



Weather forecasts warn of a risk of afternoon rain on Saturday and Sunday.