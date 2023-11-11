2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results

Peter McLaren's picture
11 Nov 2023
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Malaysia MotoGP, 10 November

Saturday practice results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'58.960s4/11332k
2Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.025s12/12332k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.272s10/12333k
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.300s3/13333k
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.394s4/12330k
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.397s6/11332k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.434s4/11336k
8Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.438s5/10332k
9Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.541s11/13331k
10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.557s11/12335k
11Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.598s3/11332k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.655s4/10330k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.715s4/11328k
14Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.719s3/12332k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.801s3/13332k
16Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.832s3/11328k
17Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Ducati (GP23)+0.875s10/12331k
18Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.957s7/12333k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.084s8/11332k
20Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.091s5/13332k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.225s3/11326k
22Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.728s9/11330k
23Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.013s6/12329k

*Rookie.

Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 59.634s (2022)

Fabio Quartararo leads a rare Monster Yamaha one-two during a delayed final practice for the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, postponed to fix a damaged airfence in the previous Moto2 session.

Marco Bezzecchi was the only faller, at the tight Turn 9.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Franco Morbidelli, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro, will now get underway.

Just 13 points separate reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.

While Bagnaia holds a narrow points advantage, momentum is back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time out in Thailand.

However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.

With tyre pressure tricky to predict, varying massively depending on if a rider is leading or following, the best way Martin can now be sure of keeping future race victories is to win on track by a margin of at least 3s... The same applies to any other finishing position he achieves.

Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.

Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.

Sepang was the venue for the opening pre-season test of the year, in February, when Luca Marini (fastest), Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were all covered by 0.315s at the top of the timesheets.

Weather forecasts warn of a risk of afternoon rain on Saturday and Sunday.