2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)39m 0.191s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+2.089s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+3.594s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+10.732s
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.857s
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+12.238s
7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+12.815s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+15.646s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+16.344s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.255s
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.256s
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+27.938s
13Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+35.740s
14Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+42.724s
15Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+46.397s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+63.601s
17Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2 laps
 Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez’s winning streak as a factory Ducati rider ends with a crash while leading a damp 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA.

The Spaniard’s accident handed victory to team-mate Francesco Bagnaia with Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio completing the podium.

Alex Marquez now leads the world championship standings.

Marc Marquez had earlier been at the centre of a chaotic, controversial start when, after choosing wet tyres, he suddenly ran from the grid to the garage for his slick bike.

Marquez had been suspiciously standing by his Ducati on pole, rather than sat on it like the others, as the clock ticked down, prompting suggestions he had planned the late dash.

Either way, it triggered a stampede among the other ‘wet’ riders, including Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio and Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, those already on slicks were furious when the start was delayed due to the mayhem and those who left the grid were allowed to retake their original positions.

Further drama saw Maverick Vinales pushed off the grid just before the start, when Marquez calmly turned pole into the early lead.

The #93 then looked on course for his first lights-to-flag grand prix win of the season as he pulled a near two-second lead.

But disaster struck when he clipped a kerb just before the halfway stage, handing a surprise victory to the under pressure Bagnaia.

Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini completed the top eight.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time in Qatar, from April 11-13.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Vinales' victory for Aprilia at COTA last season remains the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

