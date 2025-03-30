2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.
|2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|39m 0.191s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+2.089s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+3.594s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+10.732s
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+11.857s
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+12.238s
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+12.815s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+15.646s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+16.344s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+18.255s
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+24.256s
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+27.938s
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+35.740s
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+42.724s
|15
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+46.397s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+63.601s
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2 laps
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|DNF
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez’s winning streak as a factory Ducati rider ends with a crash while leading a damp 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA.
The Spaniard’s accident handed victory to team-mate Francesco Bagnaia with Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio completing the podium.
Alex Marquez now leads the world championship standings.
Marc Marquez had earlier been at the centre of a chaotic, controversial start when, after choosing wet tyres, he suddenly ran from the grid to the garage for his slick bike.
Marquez had been suspiciously standing by his Ducati on pole, rather than sat on it like the others, as the clock ticked down, prompting suggestions he had planned the late dash.
Either way, it triggered a stampede among the other ‘wet’ riders, including Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio and Bagnaia.
Meanwhile, those already on slicks were furious when the start was delayed due to the mayhem and those who left the grid were allowed to retake their original positions.
Further drama saw Maverick Vinales pushed off the grid just before the start, when Marquez calmly turned pole into the early lead.
The #93 then looked on course for his first lights-to-flag grand prix win of the season as he pulled a near two-second lead.
But disaster struck when he clipped a kerb just before the halfway stage, handing a surprise victory to the under pressure Bagnaia.
Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini completed the top eight.
Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time in Qatar, from April 11-13.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.
Vinales' victory for Aprilia at COTA last season remains the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.