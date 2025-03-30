2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 39m 0.191s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +2.089s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +3.594s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +10.732s 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.857s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +12.238s 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +12.815s 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +15.646s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +16.344s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.255s 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +24.256s 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +27.938s 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +35.740s 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +42.724s 15 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +46.397s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +63.601s 17 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2 laps Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez’s winning streak as a factory Ducati rider ends with a crash while leading a damp 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA.

The Spaniard’s accident handed victory to team-mate Francesco Bagnaia with Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio completing the podium.

Alex Marquez now leads the world championship standings.

Marc Marquez had earlier been at the centre of a chaotic, controversial start when, after choosing wet tyres, he suddenly ran from the grid to the garage for his slick bike.

Marquez had been suspiciously standing by his Ducati on pole, rather than sat on it like the others, as the clock ticked down, prompting suggestions he had planned the late dash.

Either way, it triggered a stampede among the other ‘wet’ riders, including Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio and Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, those already on slicks were furious when the start was delayed due to the mayhem and those who left the grid were allowed to retake their original positions.

Further drama saw Maverick Vinales pushed off the grid just before the start, when Marquez calmly turned pole into the early lead.

The #93 then looked on course for his first lights-to-flag grand prix win of the season as he pulled a near two-second lead.

But disaster struck when he clipped a kerb just before the halfway stage, handing a surprise victory to the under pressure Bagnaia.

Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini completed the top eight.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time in Qatar, from April 11-13.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Vinales' victory for Aprilia at COTA last season remains the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.