Sprint race results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 58.946s
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.299s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+3.653s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.868s
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+5.913s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.943s
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+7.017s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+7.346s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+8.488s
10Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+8.578s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+9.788s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+10.165s
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+11.593s
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+14.463s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.936s
16Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+16.909s
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+17.040s
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+22.439s
 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF
 Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*DNF
 Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez extends his win streak to 15 in a row after brother Alex threw away a 1.5s lead in Saturday’s Catalan MotoGP Sprint.

Marc, unbeaten since Alex’s Sprint win at Silverstone in May, had been unable to keep pace with the Gresini rider when he was suddenly gifted victory.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was arguably the star of the race with a hard-fought second place, while VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium.

Marc's victory handed Ducati the 2025 MotoGP constructors' crown.

While Alex Marquez made a clean getaway from pole, some hectic early laps saw Marc battle Quartararo and the KTM of Pedro Acosta before consolidating second.

Marc cut Alex’s lead to half a second, but the #73's superior pace in practice wasn’t an illusion, and he looked to have broken Marc’s victory challenge when he fell with 4 laps to go.

Replays later showed that Marc suffered a scare of his own, but kept his Desmosedici on two wheels.

While the Marquez brothers had broken clear of Quartararo, the Yamaha rider held his own against di Giannantonio plus the KTMs of Acosta, Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini.

Joining Alex on the DNF list were Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin, after the Italian fell while trying to pass into the same Turn 10 where Alex fell.

Things got worse for Aprilia when a nasty tangle between Fermin Aldeguer and Marco Bezzecchi, after the rookie lost the front while trying to pass into Turn 5, left the Italian holding his arm in pain.

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori then retired with a technical issue.

Ducati has won every Sprint since last year’s Catalunya round, when Francesco Bagnaia fell on the final lap, handing victory to the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Bagnaia, starting 21st on the grid, finished just 14th.

All riders picked the medium front and soft rear tyres, with the medium rear a contender for the grand prix.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

