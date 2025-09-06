2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|19m 58.946s
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.299s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+3.653s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.868s
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+5.913s
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.943s
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+7.017s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+7.346s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+8.488s
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+8.578s
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+9.788s
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.165s
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+11.593s
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+14.463s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.936s
|16
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+16.909s
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+17.040s
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+22.439s
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|DNF
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|DNF
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|DNF
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez extends his win streak to 15 in a row after brother Alex threw away a 1.5s lead in Saturday’s Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
Marc, unbeaten since Alex’s Sprint win at Silverstone in May, had been unable to keep pace with the Gresini rider when he was suddenly gifted victory.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was arguably the star of the race with a hard-fought second place, while VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium.
Marc's victory handed Ducati the 2025 MotoGP constructors' crown.
While Alex Marquez made a clean getaway from pole, some hectic early laps saw Marc battle Quartararo and the KTM of Pedro Acosta before consolidating second.
Marc cut Alex’s lead to half a second, but the #73's superior pace in practice wasn’t an illusion, and he looked to have broken Marc’s victory challenge when he fell with 4 laps to go.
Replays later showed that Marc suffered a scare of his own, but kept his Desmosedici on two wheels.
While the Marquez brothers had broken clear of Quartararo, the Yamaha rider held his own against di Giannantonio plus the KTMs of Acosta, Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini.
Joining Alex on the DNF list were Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin, after the Italian fell while trying to pass into the same Turn 10 where Alex fell.
Things got worse for Aprilia when a nasty tangle between Fermin Aldeguer and Marco Bezzecchi, after the rookie lost the front while trying to pass into Turn 5, left the Italian holding his arm in pain.
Test rider Lorenzo Savadori then retired with a technical issue.
Ducati has won every Sprint since last year’s Catalunya round, when Francesco Bagnaia fell on the final lap, handing victory to the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.
Bagnaia, starting 21st on the grid, finished just 14th.
All riders picked the medium front and soft rear tyres, with the medium rear a contender for the grand prix.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.
LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.
Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.
Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.