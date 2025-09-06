2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 19m 58.946s 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.299s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +3.653s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.868s 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +5.913s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.943s 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +7.017s 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +7.346s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +8.488s 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +8.578s 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +9.788s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +10.165s 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +11.593s 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +14.463s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.936s 16 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +16.909s 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +17.040s 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +22.439s Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) DNF Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* DNF Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) DNF Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez extends his win streak to 15 in a row after brother Alex threw away a 1.5s lead in Saturday’s Catalan MotoGP Sprint.

Marc, unbeaten since Alex’s Sprint win at Silverstone in May, had been unable to keep pace with the Gresini rider when he was suddenly gifted victory.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was arguably the star of the race with a hard-fought second place, while VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium.

Marc's victory handed Ducati the 2025 MotoGP constructors' crown.

While Alex Marquez made a clean getaway from pole, some hectic early laps saw Marc battle Quartararo and the KTM of Pedro Acosta before consolidating second.

Marc cut Alex’s lead to half a second, but the #73's superior pace in practice wasn’t an illusion, and he looked to have broken Marc’s victory challenge when he fell with 4 laps to go.

Replays later showed that Marc suffered a scare of his own, but kept his Desmosedici on two wheels.

While the Marquez brothers had broken clear of Quartararo, the Yamaha rider held his own against di Giannantonio plus the KTMs of Acosta, Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini.

Joining Alex on the DNF list were Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin, after the Italian fell while trying to pass into the same Turn 10 where Alex fell.

Things got worse for Aprilia when a nasty tangle between Fermin Aldeguer and Marco Bezzecchi, after the rookie lost the front while trying to pass into Turn 5, left the Italian holding his arm in pain.

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori then retired with a technical issue.

Ducati has won every Sprint since last year’s Catalunya round, when Francesco Bagnaia fell on the final lap, handing victory to the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.



Bagnaia, starting 21st on the grid, finished just 14th.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.

