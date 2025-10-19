Marco Bezzecchi takes third in the MotoGP World Championship away from Francesco Bagnaia with a third-place finish in the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Alex Marquez likewise has one hand on title runner-up, behind absent brother Marc, with a 97-point advantage in second place and a maximum of only 111 points remaining.

If Bagnaia's current slump continues - without a point in the two rounds since his perfect double win in Motegi - a 41-point advantage over KTM's Pedro Acosta in fifth will also disappear.

Phillip Island runner-up Fabio di Giannantonio moves ahead of VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli for sixth, while new MotoGP winner Raul Fernandez moves into the top ten.

The Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang takes place next weekend...

Phillip Island: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 379 (-166) 3 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 282 (-263) 4 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 274 (-271) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 233 (-312) 6 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 216 (-329) 7 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 208 (-337) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 183 (-362) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 166 (-379) 10 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 146 (-399) 11 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 128 (-417) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 126 (-419) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 120 (-425) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 96 (-449) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 77 (-468) 16 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 73 (-472) 17 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 66 (-479) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 60 (-485) 20 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 36 (-509) 21 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 23 (-522) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 6 (-539)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



