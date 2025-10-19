Phillip Island: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Phillip Island, Australia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, long lap, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi takes third in the MotoGP World Championship away from Francesco Bagnaia with a third-place finish in the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Alex Marquez likewise has one hand on title runner-up, behind absent brother Marc, with a 97-point advantage in second place and a maximum of only 111 points remaining.

If Bagnaia's current slump continues - without a point in the two rounds since his perfect double win in Motegi - a 41-point advantage over KTM's Pedro Acosta in fifth will also disappear.

Phillip Island runner-up Fabio di Giannantonio moves ahead of VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli for sixth, while new MotoGP winner Raul Fernandez moves into the top ten.

The Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang takes place next weekend...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)379(-166)
3^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)282(-263)
4˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)274(-271)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)233(-312)
6^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)216(-329)
7˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)208(-337)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*183(-362)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)166(-379)
10^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)146(-399)
11˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)128(-417)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)126(-419)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)120(-425)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)96(-449)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)77(-468)
16^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*73(-472)
17˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)66(-479)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)60(-485)
20^1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-509)
21˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)23(-522)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*6(-539)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Phillip Island, Australia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
