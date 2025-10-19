Phillip Island, Australia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi takes third in the MotoGP World Championship away from Francesco Bagnaia with a third-place finish in the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
Alex Marquez likewise has one hand on title runner-up, behind absent brother Marc, with a 97-point advantage in second place and a maximum of only 111 points remaining.
If Bagnaia's current slump continues - without a point in the two rounds since his perfect double win in Motegi - a 41-point advantage over KTM's Pedro Acosta in fifth will also disappear.
Phillip Island runner-up Fabio di Giannantonio moves ahead of VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli for sixth, while new MotoGP winner Raul Fernandez moves into the top ten.
The Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang takes place next weekend...
Phillip Island: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|379
|(-166)
|3
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|282
|(-263)
|4
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|274
|(-271)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|233
|(-312)
|6
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|216
|(-329)
|7
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|208
|(-337)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|183
|(-362)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|166
|(-379)
|10
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|146
|(-399)
|11
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|128
|(-417)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|126
|(-419)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|120
|(-425)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|96
|(-449)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|77
|(-468)
|16
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|73
|(-472)
|17
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|66
|(-479)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|60
|(-485)
|20
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|36
|(-509)
|21
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|23
|(-522)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|6
|(-539)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie