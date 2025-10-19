Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Only the journalists thought I could win’ Australian MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi brushed off two long lap penalties to finish third at Phillip Island

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi admits he “didn’t even expect” to finish on the podium at the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix because of the double long lap penalty he had to serve.

The factory Aprilia star was slapped with two long laps for causing a collision with reigning world champion Marc Marquez at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

This proved a major blow to his hopes of fighting for victory, with Bezzecchi the pre-race favourite after dominating the sprint on the Saturday from second on the grid at Phillip Island.

Leading in the early stages, Bezzecchi served his penalties on laps five and seven of 27, rejoining the race in sixth after the latter.

He fought back through to third, though he admits he wasn’t able to fight for more as his early push before his first penalty used up a lot of his rear tyre.

“It has been nice. Super tough, because I never thought, honestly, about the victory,” he said.

“Only the journalists thought about it. But I didn’t even expect a podium.

“So, to be honest, I tried my best to be fast in the moment that I did the first long lap to not finish it inside the pack.

“My strategy worked well. To be completely honest, it was the strategy of my team - not me.

“After the second long lap, I was only sixth, so better than I expected.

“But, having pushed so much in the beginning, I couldn’t stress the tyres more.

“If not, I was going to be dead in the last laps. So, super happy when I fought with Pedro [Acosta].

“I thought that fourth was the maximum. It’s super hard to overtake him. Then I saw with Alex [Marquez] I was catching him. At least I tried.”

Bezzecchi’s double podium at Phillip Island follows on from sprint wins in Indonesia and Misano, while Raul Fernandez took the Trackhouse-run RS-GP to Aprilia’s second grand prix victory of 2025 in Australia.

But he is cautious of comparing Aprilia’s current form to that of world champion marque Ducati.

“I don’t know,” he began.

“For me, it’s impossible to make a comparison. I don’t ride the Ducati; I’m an Aprilia rider.

“But what I can say is, I feel super good with my bike. The engineers are doing a wonderful job.

“To be honest, we’ve been quite consistent.

“Of course, there are tracks where the characteristics of the bike are super good.

“There are other tracks where the bike is super good. But everyone is a little bit closer, and maybe we have to try to work more.

“So, I don’t know how to answer in a specific way, but I think we are making steps forward.”

Bezzecchi has now moved into third in the standings ahead of Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, who crashed out of 12th in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

In this article

Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Only the journalists thought I could win’ Australian MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Only the journalists thought I could win’ Australian MotoGP
18m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “frustrated” with Spanish WorldSBK Race 1 crash
41m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Phillip Island, Australia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, long lap, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff predicts 2026 F1 racing could become “a chess game”
1h ago
Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP: Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse take shock first win
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Race Results
2h ago
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Australian Moto2 - Race Results
2h ago
Senna Agius, Moto2, Australian GP, 2025
MotoGP
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Race reaction - LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
2025 Australian MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Australian Moto3 - Race Results
4h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, 2025, Australian GP, with Alvaro Carpe