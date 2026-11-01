2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 22.

All of Sunday's MotoGP results from Sepang.
All of Sunday's MotoGP results from Sepang.
© Gold and Goose

World championship leader and Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez waited in the pits until halfway through the ten-minute MotoGP warm-up before taking to the track at Sepang.

But the Ducati star, saving strength for this afternoon's grand prix, then went straight to the top, finishing almost half a second clear of brother Alex Marquez.

Alex, who qualified on pole but crashed out of the early Sprint lead, was a fraction quicker than KTM's Saturday winner Pedro Acosta.

All riders used the soft rear tyre this morning, with Franco Morbidelli the only faller...

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'58.902s3/3339k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.486s4/4340k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.503s3/5333k
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.669s4/5334k
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.728s4/5332k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.735s3/5335k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.768s3/5334k
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.780s3/5332k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.836s5/5334k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.867s4/5335k
11Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.876s3/5336k
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.909s4/5339k
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.914s3/5334k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.992s2/5333k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.057s4/5331k
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.131s4/5333k
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.205s2/5329k
18Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.242s3/5330k
19Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.729s3/5328k
20Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+10.440s2/2330k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez starts Sunday at Sepang with a 19-point lead over absent title rival Jorge Martin, who withdrew after trying to ride a week after breaking a bone in his wrist at Phillip Island.

Marquez claimed a runner-up finish behind KTM's Pedro Acosta in Saturday's damp Sprint race, but victory in today's Grand Prix would more than double his lead over Martin to 47 points.

Pole qualifier Alex Marquez will be out to make amends after crashing from the Sprint lead, while Aprilia will be looking to Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura to limit the damage in both the riders' and constructors' title battle.

The six riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Sepang Sprint.
The six riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Sepang Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Injuries and replacements

Martin's withdrawal followed fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez stepping down due to ongoing issues with his finger injury in Friday practice.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is missing the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and is replaced at Pramac by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Luca Marini and Joan Mir are both returning to action for HRC this weekend, Marini missed Phillip Island due to a virus while Mir has been undergoing treatment for fatigue issues since Misano.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Alex Marquez
Ai Ogura
2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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