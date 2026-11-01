2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 22.
World championship leader and Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez waited in the pits until halfway through the ten-minute MotoGP warm-up before taking to the track at Sepang.
But the Ducati star, saving strength for this afternoon's grand prix, then went straight to the top, finishing almost half a second clear of brother Alex Marquez.
Alex, who qualified on pole but crashed out of the early Sprint lead, was a fraction quicker than KTM's Saturday winner Pedro Acosta.
All riders used the soft rear tyre this morning, with Franco Morbidelli the only faller...
2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'58.902s
|3/3
|339k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.486s
|4/4
|340k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.503s
|3/5
|333k
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.669s
|4/5
|334k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.728s
|4/5
|332k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.735s
|3/5
|335k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.768s
|3/5
|334k
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.780s
|3/5
|332k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.836s
|5/5
|334k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.867s
|4/5
|335k
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.876s
|3/5
|336k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.909s
|4/5
|339k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.914s
|3/5
|334k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.992s
|2/5
|333k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.057s
|4/5
|331k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.131s
|4/5
|333k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.205s
|2/5
|329k
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.242s
|3/5
|330k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.729s
|3/5
|328k
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+10.440s
|2/2
|330k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
- Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)
Marc Marquez starts Sunday at Sepang with a 19-point lead over absent title rival Jorge Martin, who withdrew after trying to ride a week after breaking a bone in his wrist at Phillip Island.
Marquez claimed a runner-up finish behind KTM's Pedro Acosta in Saturday's damp Sprint race, but victory in today's Grand Prix would more than double his lead over Martin to 47 points.
Pole qualifier Alex Marquez will be out to make amends after crashing from the Sprint lead, while Aprilia will be looking to Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura to limit the damage in both the riders' and constructors' title battle.
Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.
Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.
Injuries and replacements
Martin's withdrawal followed fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez stepping down due to ongoing issues with his finger injury in Friday practice.
Toprak Razgatlioglu is missing the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and is replaced at Pramac by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.
Luca Marini and Joan Mir are both returning to action for HRC this weekend, Marini missed Phillip Island due to a virus while Mir has been undergoing treatment for fatigue issues since Misano.