Christopher Bell labels addition of second NASCAR tyre compound a “gimmick”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell says he is not a fan of having two different tyre compounds in the NASCAR Cup Series, describing the move as a “gimmick to the sport”.

NASCAR tested a new option tyre in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last year before approving its use for points-paying races, with last weekend’s Phoenix round marking its proper debut.

Cup Series drivers were allowed to use two sets of Goodyear’s option tyres in the Shriners Children's 500, in addition to six more sets of prime tyres.

The option tyre offers more grip to drivers but also wears out faster, giving drivers and teams a strategic variable in the race.

While Bell did use the option tyre en route to a third successive win of 2025 at Phoenix, he feels NASCAR is better off sticking to a single tyre compound in races.

He cited the series' use of planned caution period and defined stages as to why he thinks the addition of a second tyre type is a gimmick.

“I have been very vocal about having two compounds in the race. I don't like having two compounds in the race,” he explained.

“I believe it adds a gimmick to the sport and it gets away from traditional racing.

“I know other forms of motorsports do it. The difference is they do not have planned yellow flags with the stages.

“I think that is a big deal and then having two tyre compounds where one is a significant advantage is a total gimmick and I'm not a fan of that.”

Bell made it clear that he doesn’t have any issues with the option tyre in itself, as he was satisfied with how it behaved on track.

NASCAR has previously suggested that if the option tyre performs well at Phoenix, it could become the sole compound in the season finale at the same venue in November.

“I do understand that NASCAR uses that as a test session and their goal is to get the tyre softer to where it races a little bit better and I don't think anybody would argue that the red tyre probably races better than the yellow tyre," he said.

“If we can move forward with that being the primary option, or the only tyre in a race, then it's a successful debut for it.

“It definitely was different, it had a lot more grip, it clearly fell off a little bit more, I wish that the fall off would have happened a little bit sooner, but it was a good step in the right direction.

“I applaud Goodyear and NASCAR for trying to improve the product continuously and not sitting on their hands.

“Overall it was a great race, we saw a great race and it seemed like the best cars ended up racing for the win.”