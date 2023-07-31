2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Driver Ratings for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Chris Buescher: 10
An emphatic victory for the driver and the team, locking in a Playoff spot.
Denny Hamlin: 9
Hamlin was in position to steal another victory but a mistake on the final restart cost him.
Kyle Busch: 8
He started up front and finished up front but the middle of the race did not go well.
Joey Logano: 7
Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Logano quietly snuck in for another top-five result.
Ryan Preece: 9
It was an impressive drive from Preece, who was certainly in his element today.
Brad Keselowski: 9
He led a race-high 102 laps and went to victory lane as an owner, but his mistake on the final pit stop may have cost him the win.
Martin Truex Jr: 9
Martin's run from the back of the field to the front was arguably the most impressive drive of the day.
Aric Almirola: 8
A strong day for Almirola, who rebounded from an early pit commitment violation.
Austin Dillon: 7
This was a much-needed result for Dillon, after an embarrassing exit last weekend at Pocono.
Kevin Harvick: 7
Probably not the way he wanted his final race at Richmond to go, but the four-time winner earned another top-ten finish.
Chase Briscoe: 6
All Stewart Haas cars finished inside the top 11 but Briscoe was the last of the bunch.
Bubba Wallace: 8
It was shaping up to be a strong day for Wallace, but another costly pit crew mistake ruined that.
Chase Elliott: 7
He was never in contention for the win, but still managed to narrow his points deficit with four races to go.
Ryan Blaney: 6
Ford was strong but Blaney was unable to capitalize with just a 14th place finish.
Ty Gibbs: 7
This was a decent showing for the rookie, who remains in the hunt for one of the final Playoff positions.
Tyler Reddick: 5
It was a tale of two races for Reddick, who led every lap in Stage 1 but made a mistake coming to pit road on his final stop while running in 2nd place, which earned him a penalty.
Alex Bowman: 3
Bowman is in a must-win situation but throwing blocks at his teammate while battling for the Lucky Dog did not have anyone in the organization smiling.
Kyle Larson: 4
After winning the Spring race at Richmond, Larson (like the entire Hendrick team) was out to lunch today.
Christopher Bell: 3
A horrible weekend for Bell, who made a mistake in qualifying and was penalized during the race, where he was never a factor.
William Byron: 3
Perhaps the most surprising outcome today was Byron being such a non-factor as Hendrick struggled.
Michael McDowell: 3
Front Row tried to go off-strategy to get McDowell some track position, but it didn't work out as he clings to the final Playoff spot.
Ross Chastain: 2
Chastain might not have even been mentioned on the broadcast today, which is becoming a recurring theme this season.
AJ Allmendinger: 1
Kaulig decided to gamble on letting AJ race at Road America on Friday and Saturday, and delivered a dud today as they fall 22 points below the Playoff cut line.
Daniel Suarez: 1
For the second week in a row, Suarez saw his day end with a crash. The Trackhouse driver was never a factor in the race and is now 34 points below the cut line.