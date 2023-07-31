2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway Driver Ratings

Chris Buescher: 10

An emphatic victory for the driver and the team, locking in a Playoff spot.

Denny Hamlin: 9

Hamlin was in position to steal another victory but a mistake on the final restart cost him.

Kyle Busch: 8

He started up front and finished up front but the middle of the race did not go well.

Joey Logano: 7

Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Logano quietly snuck in for another top-five result.

Ryan Preece: 9

It was an impressive drive from Preece, who was certainly in his element today.

Brad Keselowski: 9

He led a race-high 102 laps and went to victory lane as an owner, but his mistake on the final pit stop may have cost him the win.

Martin Truex Jr: 9

Martin's run from the back of the field to the front was arguably the most impressive drive of the day.

Aric Almirola: 8

A strong day for Almirola, who rebounded from an early pit commitment violation.

Austin Dillon: 7

This was a much-needed result for Dillon, after an embarrassing exit last weekend at Pocono.

Kevin Harvick: 7

Probably not the way he wanted his final race at Richmond to go, but the four-time winner earned another top-ten finish.

Chase Briscoe: 6

All Stewart Haas cars finished inside the top 11 but Briscoe was the last of the bunch.

Bubba Wallace: 8

It was shaping up to be a strong day for Wallace, but another costly pit crew mistake ruined that.

Chase Elliott: 7

He was never in contention for the win, but still managed to narrow his points deficit with four races to go.

Ryan Blaney: 6

Ford was strong but Blaney was unable to capitalize with just a 14th place finish.

Ty Gibbs: 7

This was a decent showing for the rookie, who remains in the hunt for one of the final Playoff positions.

Tyler Reddick: 5

It was a tale of two races for Reddick, who led every lap in Stage 1 but made a mistake coming to pit road on his final stop while running in 2nd place, which earned him a penalty.

Alex Bowman: 3

Bowman is in a must-win situation but throwing blocks at his teammate while battling for the Lucky Dog did not have anyone in the organization smiling.

Kyle Larson: 4

After winning the Spring race at Richmond, Larson (like the entire Hendrick team) was out to lunch today.

Christopher Bell: 3

A horrible weekend for Bell, who made a mistake in qualifying and was penalized during the race, where he was never a factor.

William Byron: 3

Perhaps the most surprising outcome today was Byron being such a non-factor as Hendrick struggled.

Michael McDowell: 3

Front Row tried to go off-strategy to get McDowell some track position, but it didn't work out as he clings to the final Playoff spot.

Ross Chastain: 2

Chastain might not have even been mentioned on the broadcast today, which is becoming a recurring theme this season.

AJ Allmendinger: 1

Kaulig decided to gamble on letting AJ race at Road America on Friday and Saturday, and delivered a dud today as they fall 22 points below the Playoff cut line.

Daniel Suarez: 1

For the second week in a row, Suarez saw his day end with a crash. The Trackhouse driver was never a factor in the race and is now 34 points below the cut line.