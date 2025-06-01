Isle of Man TT
LIVE

2025 Isle of Man TT: Sunday Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the Isle of Man TT on Sunday

2025 Isle of Man TT - Sunday June 1 schedule

Qualifying from 2.30pm

Sidecar

Superbike/Superstock

Supersport/Supertwin

Superbike/Superstock

Sidecar

Supersport/Supertwin

 

01 Jun 2025
14:51

The first three duos have pulled in after one lap.

Birchall and Rosney decide to go for a second lap. They clocked 115.198mph.

14:50

The Crowes clock 119.337mph and are pulling in, as planned, after one lap.

14:46

The Crowes lead Founds and Walmsley on the road.

Birchall/Rosney third.

14:37

The Crowes fastest into Glen Helen at 121.752mph.

14:30
Sidecar qualifying begins

First session of the day underway.

Founds and Walmsley head out first.

14:27
Peter Founds

"This is last chance saloon to try a few different things.

"We will benefit from them or learn from them."

14:26
Ryan Crowe

"It's fast. The corner speed you can carry this year, compared to last, is a lot.

"We focused on aero. We didn't want to lose downforce. It seems to have worked.

"Every gear I put on, it just wants more and more and more."

14:09
Sidecars at 2.30pm

Sidecars will be up first in a revised schedule at 2.30pm.

14:06
Davey Todd "blind" in fog

Davey Todd said about riding in the fog on Saturday:

“Over the mountain I just rolled it. Half the mountain is actually blind, you can’t see anything!

“Over the Bungalow you can barely see six feet in front of you, it’s really thick fog.

“It’s a three to five mile part at the top of the Mountain. It was really cold and windy.

“I got to Ramsey and just cruised over the Mountain."

Davey Todd
Davey Todd

 

13:55
Delayed start

A course inspection is underway.

Conditions around the course are improving quickly but the Clerk of the Course has confirmed a 30-minute delay to the qualifying sessions in order for conditions to improve further.

There is a revised running order, too.

2.30pm start is now expected.

13:48
Tom Weeden speaks out after crash

Isle of Man TT rider “hit wall feet first”, explains crash, “lucky to be here”

Tom Weeden
Tom Weeden
13:44

There was rain on the island earlier today.

The start time was bumped back slightly. But we're due to get going from 2pm and hopefully we see an uninterrupted day.

13:40
Today's schedule

Today was supposed to be the first race day.

But weather scuppered a few prior sessions so, instead, we are still qualifying today.

A new schedule for Monday will then be issued.

13:40
Thumbs up

Peter Hickman breaks silence after “140mph slap” at Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman

