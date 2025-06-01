2025 Isle of Man TT: Sunday Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

14:06

Davey Todd "blind" in fog

Davey Todd said about riding in the fog on Saturday:

“Over the mountain I just rolled it. Half the mountain is actually blind, you can’t see anything!

“Over the Bungalow you can barely see six feet in front of you, it’s really thick fog.

“It’s a three to five mile part at the top of the Mountain. It was really cold and windy.

“I got to Ramsey and just cruised over the Mountain."