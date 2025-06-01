2025 Isle of Man TT: Sunday Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

The first three duos have pulled in after one lap.
Birchall and Rosney decide to go for a second lap. They clocked 115.198mph.
2025 Isle of Man TT - Sunday June 1 schedule
Qualifying from 2.30pm
Sidecar
Superbike/Superstock
Supersport/Supertwin
Superbike/Superstock
Sidecar
Supersport/Supertwin
The Crowes clock 119.337mph and are pulling in, as planned, after one lap.
The Crowes lead Founds and Walmsley on the road.
Birchall/Rosney third.
The Crowes fastest into Glen Helen at 121.752mph.
First session of the day underway.
Founds and Walmsley head out first.
"This is last chance saloon to try a few different things.
"We will benefit from them or learn from them."
"It's fast. The corner speed you can carry this year, compared to last, is a lot.
"We focused on aero. We didn't want to lose downforce. It seems to have worked.
"Every gear I put on, it just wants more and more and more."
Sidecars will be up first in a revised schedule at 2.30pm.
Davey Todd said about riding in the fog on Saturday:
“Over the mountain I just rolled it. Half the mountain is actually blind, you can’t see anything!
“Over the Bungalow you can barely see six feet in front of you, it’s really thick fog.
“It’s a three to five mile part at the top of the Mountain. It was really cold and windy.
“I got to Ramsey and just cruised over the Mountain."
A course inspection is underway.
Conditions around the course are improving quickly but the Clerk of the Course has confirmed a 30-minute delay to the qualifying sessions in order for conditions to improve further.
There is a revised running order, too.
2.30pm start is now expected.
There was rain on the island earlier today.
The start time was bumped back slightly. But we're due to get going from 2pm and hopefully we see an uninterrupted day.
Today was supposed to be the first race day.
But weather scuppered a few prior sessions so, instead, we are still qualifying today.
A new schedule for Monday will then be issued.
