Next up - Sidecar race two at 4:30pm local time.
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Races UPDATES
Live coverage of Friday's races from the 2025 Isle of Man TT.
We are set for trio of thrilling races at the Isle of Man TT, with Michael Dunlop looking to create more history and add to his current total of 32 wins. Dean Harrison took victory in the first Superstock race for Honda Racing.
Ryan and Callum Crowe are aiming to create more history in the Sidecar class, can they beat their incredible lap record from race one?
Michael Dunlop was the rider to beat in the opening Supertwin race onboard the Paton, can he make it a TT double for the Italian brand?
14:30 - Opul Superstock TT Race 2 [3 Laps]
16:30 - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 [2 Laps]
18:00 - Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT Race 2 [3 Laps]
Ideal weather for the sidecar outfits at 4:30pm
- Dean Harrison
- Davey Todd
- Michael Dunlop
- James Hillier
- Conor Cummins
- Josh Brookes
- Nathan Harrison
- John McGuinness
- Dominic Herbertson
- David Johnson
"The bike just wouldn't start" - Davey Todd, clearly disappointed after his pitstop woes at the end of lap one.
"I just couldn't grab a gear" - Michael Dunlop speaking about his issues with the BMW, a good salvage job from him to get onto the podium.
"To do the Superstock double, it is unbelievable" - Dean Harrison is really happy, as you can imagine!
Dean Harrison makes it a Superstock double at TT 2025 for Honda! Davey Todd finishes 2nd and Michael Dunlop rounds out the podium.
The gap hasn't changed at the Bungalow, Dean Harrison is enjoying himself, the fans certainly are as well! What a ride from the Honda man.
18.5 at Ramsey for Harrison, Todd also has Dunlop on his tail. Got a comfy 30.8 gap over MD in 3rd place. Dunlop is controlling the gap to Hillier - 8.1 seconds.
Todd is 3rd on the road, he is close to catching his old mate John McGuinness at Ramsey.
19.2 is the gap at Ballaugh on lap 3 - Todd has grabbed a bit of time back, but Harrison is managing.
Harrison's lead is 20.9 over Todd, the pace is still hot from the top two. 134/135 mph type pace.
0.2 separates Conor Cummins and Nathan Harrison in the battle of the Manxmen for 5th place.
Michael Dunlop holds a 5.6 second gap over James Hillier in the battle for 3rd place. A good recovery ride for Dunlop.
130.2 mph lap for Dean Harrison with a pitstop, that is just incredible! 20.031 is the lead over Todd as they start the final lap.
19.051 lead for Dean Harrison, what a performance from the Honda rider. The race is fairly settled, Todd just can't respond to his pace.
17.5 second lead for Harrison at Ramsey, Todd just can't make an impression on the Honda rider. Michael Dunlop is 2.7 seconds clear of Hillier in 3rd place.
15.3 second lead for Dean Harrison over Davey Todd at Ballaugh on lap 2.
Dean Harrison leads at Glen Helen by 13.3 seconds from Davey Todd, Michael Dunlop has moved up into 3rd place. He is 16 seconds off Todd in 2nd place.
Issues for Davey Todd in the pits! He has lost 13 seconds in the pits to Dean Harrison.
Pit stop time. Harrison is in - 133.464 mph lap from a standing start! Todd is in as well - 133.387 mph lap from the 8TEN rider.
0.584 is the lead for Harrison!
Dean Harrison now leads at the Bungalow by 1.132 over Davey Todd! What a battle between these two, James Hillier is now in 3rd place, with Conor Cummins just one second away from him in 4th.
Issue for Hutchinson, he is pulling over at Ramsey Hairpin. What a shame, after such a strong start to the race.