2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Races UPDATES

We are set for trio of thrilling races at the Isle of Man TT, with Michael Dunlop looking to create more history and add to his current total of 32 wins. Dean Harrison took victory in the first Superstock race for Honda Racing.

Ryan and Callum Crowe are aiming to create more history in the Sidecar class, can they beat their incredible lap record from race one?

Michael Dunlop was the rider to beat in the opening Supertwin race onboard the Paton, can he make it a TT double for the Italian brand?

14:30 - Opul Superstock TT Race 2 [3 Laps]

16:30 - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 [2 Laps]

18:00 - Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT Race 2 [3 Laps]



