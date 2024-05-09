North West 200
North West 200 - Thursday races: As it happened

Follow here for live updates of Thursday's three races at the North West 200

5.30pm - Race 1 - Superbike - Winner: Glenn Irwin
6.30pm - Race 2 - Supersport - Winner: Richard Cooper
7.15pm - Race 3 - Superstock - Winner: Davey Todd
09 May 2024
21:03
Race results

Race results for tonight's races available here.

20:10
That's all for today folks

A good night of racing on the north coast of Northern Ireland. We'll be back on Saturday for more LIVE updates from the six race programme.

 

See you then!

20:01
The podium three!
Superstock Podium
19:58
Superstock Race 1 - Top 20 results
Superstock
19:52
The top 3 in the Superstock class

Todd is over the moon with his victory, a great ride from Dean Harrison in second. Michael Dunlop makes it three out of three podiums this evening.

Superstock
19:50
TODD WINS!

From being wiped out on lap one of the previous race, to winning the next one. What a ride from Davey Todd. He takes 1st win at the North West 200, his first in the Superstock class.

19:48
Superstock Race 1 - Lap 4 of 4

That's it done! Harrison has overshot the Mathers Cross chicane. Todd has a good lead now, Dunlop is all alone in third place.

19:45
Superstock Race 1 - Lap 4 of 4

LAST LAP TIME! Todd just misses out on the lap record by half a tenth. He's got a one second lead over Harrison. The Honda rider is trying his hardest to catch the BMW.

19:43
Superstock Race 1 - Lap 3 of 4

Todd & Harrison are just 0.6 away from breaking the Superstock lap record. They've got a five second gap back to Dunlop in third.

19:41
Superstock Race 1 - Lap 2 of 4

A great ride from Hillier in fourth & from John McGuinness in fifth place.

19:37
Superstock Race 1 - Lap 2 of 4

Todd leads by 0.6 from Harrison at the end of Lap 1. Michael Dunlop is in 3rd - 3.7 seconds back.

19:33
Superstock Race 1 - Lap 1 of 4

We are racing! Todd leads from Harrison & Hillier. The first two are starting to make a break already.

19:25
Superstock Race 1:

The riders are back from their sighting lap, 4 laps coming up.

19:18
Todd & McLean update

Davey Todd & Adam McLean are both ok. Todd is on the grid for the Superstock race

19:13
Next up: Superstock

The final race of the evening is upon us, Davey Todd's bike is on the grid for this one as he starts from pole. 

We'll wait to see if he makes the start.

Superstocks
19:08
A top quality performance from Cooper!
Cooper
19:03
Supersport Race 1 - Top 20 results
Results
18:56
Supersport Race 1 - Lap 4 of 4

Cooper wins! His fifth victory at the North West 200 - his first in the Supersport class. Hickman gets past  Dunlop on the last lap to take 2nd. 

18:51
Supersport Race 1 - Lap 4 of 4

Cooper starts the last lap with a comfortable advantage of 5.4 seconds over Dunlop & Hickman.

18:47
Supersport Race 1 - Lap 3 of 4

Cooper starts lap 3 with a lead of three seconds over Michael Dunlop. He is setting a really strong pace, pulling away from the two Triumphs of Dunlop & Hickman.

18:43
Supersport Race 1 - Lap 2 of 4

Cooper leads by 1.2 seconds from Michael Dunlop, with Hickman a further second back in 3rd place.

18:40
Supersport Race 1 - Lap 1 of 4

Drama at the start, Adam McLean has crashed into Davey Todd on the brakes into York hairpin. No sign of a red flag, we'll update you when we get news on the riders. But Cooper is out from Dunlop & Hickman.

18:35
Davey Todd starts second on the Panigale V2

Such a beautiful machine

Davey Todd
18:32
Richard Cooper starts from Pole
Cooper
18:27
Supersport Race is up next

The bikes are away on their sighting lap for the second race of the night. This should be a classic, Cooper & Todd will be the favourites.