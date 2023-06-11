Hickman explains last-gasp bike decision before Senior TT at Isle of Man TT

His crucial decision was justified and Hickman romped to victory in the most prestigious race of the event.

He had previously broken the outright TT lap record on his Superstock machine and was giving serious consideration to using that in the Senior TT before eventually plumping for the Superbike, which he had called a “pig” as he struggled on it all week.

“The bike wasn't right until this morning's warm-up lap,” he said.

“My plan was to get my head down and try and break the others. It seemed to work and I knew I had a bit more held back if needed.

“I can't thank all my team and sponsors for their support. They've worked so hard to get the bikes right.

“Four race wins out of eight, three second places and a fourth makes for one hell of a TT.”

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

Hickman set a new Senior TT lap record of 135.507mph (16 minutes 42.366 seconds).

Hickman and Michael Dunlop won four races each this year, a stunning testament to their rivalry.

Hickman has 13 career wins at the TT, but Dunlop has 25 - just one short of the all-time record held by his uncle Joey.

“I struggled from lap one despite the bike not missing a beat,” Dunlop said about his attempt which fell short of equalling the record in the Senior TT.

“I got caught in a rut and it took me to the fifth and sixth lap to really get going.

“We can't complain though - we've won four races this week and I've become the second most successful rider at the TT.”

Third-placed Dean Harrison said: “I got my head down from the start. It's nice to finish second and not third for once!

“My bike has not missed a beat all week.”