2024 Isle of Man TT Sidecar top 10 revealed

The top 10 Sidecar duos for the 2024 Isle of Man TT have been revealed.

2024 Isle of Man TT Sidecar Top 10 1 Ben Birchall/Kevin Rousseau – Wyckham Blackwell/Hager, LCR Honda 2 Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley – FHO Racing, DDM Honda 3 Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe – Kelproperties, Ryde Honda 4 Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes – Bonovo Action Racing/Carl Cox Motorsport, LCR Honda 5 Dave Molyneux/Jake Roberts – Kelproperties, DMR Kawasaki 6 John Holden/Frank Claeys – Carl Cox Motorsport, Ryde KTM 7 Steve Ramsden/Matthew Ramsden – Ramsden Racing/RS Motorcycles, LCR Honda 8 Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie – ARC Newton Aycliffe/SJH Bodyworks, LCR Kawasaki 9 Lewis Blackstock/Patrick Rosney – Dave Holden Racing, LCR Yamaha 10 Alan Founds/Rhys Gibbons – Team Founds Racing, LCR Yamaha

There’s a familiar look to proceedings at number 1, with 14-time winner Ben Birchall leading the field away once again on his Wyckham Blackwell/Hager LCR Honda. But there’s a new man to his left-hand side as Kevin Rousseau replaces Tom Birchall following his shock retirement at the end of the 2023.

The closest challengers to the Birchall’s dominance in recent years has been the FHO Racing pairing of Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who follow at number 2 once again in 2024 on their DDM Honda.

Third away is the talented Manx pairing of Ryan and Callum Crowe their Kelproperties-backed outfit, who are followed by multiple World Champion Tim Reeves, on board his Bonovo Action Racing/Carl Cox Motorsport Team machine with Mark Wilkes.

There’s plenty of change at number 5 with record 17-time winner Dave Molyneux reverting to a 600cc DMR Kawasaki after running the 890cc KTM for the last two years. He also has a new passenger in the shape of Ramsey youngster Jake Roberts who, at 20 years of age, will be the youngest on the grid.

There will still be a KTM presence on the grid however, with John Holden making a retirement u-turn and lining up with Belgium’s Frank Claeys from the number 6 spot with their Carl Cox Motorsport Ryde KTM.

At number 7 is the father and son duo of Steve and Matthew Ramsden; the Yorkshire pairing having broken the 114mph barrier last year for the first time. Ten seconds later is former British Champion Lee Crawford who returns to the entry having missed the event last year. He’s reunited with Scott Hardie on the ARC Newton Aycliffe/SJH Bodyworks, LCR Kawasaki.

Number 9 sees Lewis Blackstock and Patrick Rosney (Dave Holden Racing, LCR Yamaha) return for the first time since 2022, with Alan Founds and Rhys Gibbons (Team Founds Racing, LCR Yamaha) completing the top 10 seeded pairings.