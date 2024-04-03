2024 Isle of Man TT: Supersport seeded riders confirmed

Here are the seeded riders for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Supersport class.

2024 Isle of Man TT Supersport seeded riders 1 Paul Jordan - 600 Honda, Jackson Racing 2 Jamie Coward - 765 Triumph, KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Racing 3 Dean Harrison - 600 Honda, Honda Racing UK 4 Ian Hutchinson - 600 Honda, Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 5 James Hillier - 600 Kawasaki, Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing 6 Michael Dunlop - 600 Yamaha, MD Racing 7 Josh Brookes - 600 Yamaha, Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing 8 Davey Todd - 955 Ducati, Powertoolmate Ducati 9 Craig Neve - 765 Triumph, Bathams Racing 10 Peter Hickman - 765 Triumph, K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR 11 Conor Cummins - 600 Honda, Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 12 David Johnson - 600 Kawasaki, Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki 13 Lee Johnston - 765 Triumph, Ashcourt Racing 14 Mike Browne - 600 Yamaha, Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing 15 Rob Hodson - 600 Yamaha, SMT/Vehicle Recovery Services 16 Dom Herbertson - 600 Yamaha, Burrows Engineering by RK Racing 17 Gary Johnson - 750 Suzuki, NL Motorcycles/Astro Van Centre 18 Shaun Anderson - 750 Suzuki, Butterfields of Skipton with ARD 19 James Hind - 750 Suzuki, North Lincs Components 20 Michael Evans - 765 Triumph, Smith Racing

With just over 50 days to go until the start of the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races the first set of start numbers have been released, with Jackson Racing’s Paul Jordan taking the number 1 plate for the first time in the opening Monster Energy Supersport Race.



It’s the first time the Northern Irishman has had the honour of carrying the number 1 plate, and he’ll be looking to continue his progression in the middleweight class having joined the renowned Jackson Racing team for 2024.



Hot on his heels will be double and reigning Privateers’ champion, Jamie Coward, who moves up to number 2 having started from two places lower twelve months ago. And, despite lapping at close to 128mph and securing a pair of top five positions in the Supersport category last year, Coward and the KTS team have opted to make the switch from Yamaha to Triumph power for 2024.



Following Coward will be fellow Yorkshireman, Dean Harrison. The third fastest rider in the class, it’s the first time since 2018 that Harrison hasn’t started second on the road so he’ll be hoping that change, along with the headline move to Honda Racing UK, will help him repeat his Supersport success of 2018.



TT returnee and 7-time Supersport race winner, Ian Hutchinson, reunites with the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team and assumes his favoured number 4 slot. James Hillier, a 5-time podium finisher in the class, is another to reunite with a former team and starts ten seconds later.



However, all eyes will doubtless be on Michael Dunlop who starts from his usual number 6 slot. After a phenomenal four victories in 2023, the opening Supersport Race will be his first opportunity to draw level with Joey Dunlop and the record tally of 26 TT wins. With 11 wins in the class including the last four to be held, the class lap record holder will undoubtedly be favourite for top honours.



Josh Brookes is back on the Supersport entry for the first time since 2018 with the Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing Yamaha and must be considered a threat from number 7. The same applies to the next starter, Davey Todd, who will provide a thunderous soundtrack to proceedings on the Powertoolmate Ducati Panigale V2.



Craig Neve’s strong performances of 2023 have been rewarded with his first ever top-10 position, with the Bathams Racing rider starting at number 9 on a Triumph 765 RS identical in spec to that of the rider starting ten seconds behind him – Peter Hickman.

Next to go at 11 and 12 will be Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles – Honda) and David Johnson (Platinum Club Racing – Kawasaki) with 2019 winner Lee Johnston reverting to his usual number 13 – the Ashcourt Racing rider another to switch to Triumph.



Mike Browne follows Johnston on the second Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing Yamaha, with Rob Hodson (SMT Racing – Yamaha) and Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing – Yamaha) next to go at numbers 15 and 16 respectively.



Former Supersport Race winner Gary Johnson (NL Motorcycle/Astro Van Centre – Suzuki) starts at number 17 with Shaun Anderson (Butterfields of Skipton – Suzuki), James Hind (North Lincs Components – Suzuki) and Manxman Michael Evans (Smith Racing – Triumph) completing the top twenty. All three riders are seeded once again with Hind, riding a Suzuki GSX-R750 prepared by fan favourite Guy Martin, one to watch having taken a sixth-place finish in 2023.