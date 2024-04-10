2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike, Superstock, Senior TT Top 20 revealed

The top 20 riders at the 2024 Isle of Man TT for the 1000cc classes have been revealed.

Here are the seeds for the 6-lap RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock Race 1, PE Superstock Race 2, and Milwaukee Senior TT Races.

Top 20 for 1000cc classes at 2024 Isle of Man TT 1 John McGuinness – Honda Racing UK, Honda 2 Jamie Coward – KTS Racing Powered by Steadplan, Honda 3 Dean Harrison – Honda Racing UK, Honda 4 Ian Hutchinson – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda 5 James Hillier – WTF Racing, Honda 6 Michael Dunlop – TBA 7 Josh Brookes – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing, BMW 8 Davey Todd – Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW 9 Craig Neve – Bathams Ales, Honda 10 Peter Hickman – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing, BMW 11 Conor Cummins – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda 12 David Johnson – Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki 13 Lee Johnston – Ashcourt Racing, Honda 14 Michael Rutter – Bathams Ales, BMW* 15 Rob Hodson – SMT Racing, Honda 16 Dominic Herbertson – Burrows Engineering by RK Racing, BMW 17 Gary Johnson – Bill Smith Motors, Honda 18 Shaun Anderson – Team Classic Suzuki, Suzuki 19 Phillip Crowe – Nigel Appleyard Agri Wash, BMW 20 Mike Browne - TBA

*RST Superbike and Milwaukee Senior Races only

John McGuinness MBE is carrying the number 1 plate once again for the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock Race 1, PE Superstock Race 2, and Milwaukee Senior TT Races.



The Honda Racing UK rider will be the first man away this year having started from number 3 in 2023, and the 23-time winner will make his 109th TT start in the opening Superbike Race.

He’s followed by Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Honda, who is now confirmed at number 2 for each of the solo classes. At number 3 comes another Honda-mounted rider in the shape of Dean Harrison – Honda Racing UK’s newest recruit having opted to start ten seconds further back than he has done at the three previous editions of the TT.

The Honda presence continues at number 4 and 5 with the returning Ian Hutchinson (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcyles) and James Hillier (WTF Racing) respectively. And then it’s the turn of Michael Dunlop.

Continuing at his regular number 6 position, Dunlop has yet to confirm his plans for the 1000cc classes, but it’s widely assumed he’ll be on board a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP once again as he bids to become the most successful rider in TT history.

Just as he did for his TT return last year, Josh Brookes (Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing) takes the number 7 plate and will rightly be considered a podium threat. The same applies for the next BMW rider on the entry with Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW Motorrad) setting off at number 8.

Just like the Supersport class, Craig Neve (Bathams Racing Honda) is promoted up the 1000cc order to number 9 – recognition of his near 131mph in last year’s Milwaukee Senior Race – and he’ll be followed rapidly by outright lap record holder, Peter Hickman.

Starting at his customary number ten, the Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing rider has won ten of the last thirteen 1000cc races around the Mountain Course, so must start as favourite.

Manx hopes again rest with the second Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda of Conor Cummins at number 11. Behind him sits David Johnson who lines up on the Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki.

At number 13 is Lee Johnston on the Ashcourt Racing Honda and then, at number 14, it’s the turn of Bathams Racing’s Michael Rutter. BMW-mounted, 2024 marks an incredible 30 years since the 7-time race winner made his TT.

Two of the latest riders to lap at over 130mph average around the TT Course; Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Honda) and Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) start at numbers 15 and 16 respectively. Gary Johnson, who missed last year’s TT due to injury, goes next at number 17 on the Bill Smith Motors Honda.

Another 130mph first-timer in 2023, Shaun Anderson, starts at number 18 on the Team Classic Suzuki with the top twenty seeds completed by Phil Crowe (Nigel Appleyard/Agri Wash UK BMW) and Mike Browne, who is expected to confirm his machinery soon.