Update on hospitalised riders after red-flagged Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT was red-flagged on Wednesday night.

An incident at around 8.50pm during the Sidecar qualifying resulted in red flags ending the day’s action.

A statement from the Isle of Man TT later confirmed: “An incident at Bishopscourt during Wednesday evening's sidecar qualifying session involving outfit number 31 resulted in a Red Flag.

“Driver Chris Schofield and passenger Tom Dawkins were both reported as conscious and both airlifted to Noble's Hospital for treatment.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Davey Todd completed a double by topping two timesheets.

Todd was fastest in the Superbike and Superstock qualifying.

Peter Hickman was close behind Todd in each of those classes.

Michael Dunlop went quickest in the Supersport category - notably, he was riding a Yamaha.

Jamie Coward was fastest in the Supertwin class.