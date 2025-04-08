Peter Hickman details “big change” in first test for new 8TEN Racing team

Peter Hickman says his “big change” of suspension manufacturer for the 2025 British Superbike season has been “a step in the right direction” after 8TEN Racing’s first test.

Following the downsizing of the FHO Racing project, which had been due to field multiple Isle of Man TT winners Hickman and Davey Todd in 2025, the pair formed 8TEN Racing with official BMW backing.

The outfit had its first official test last week at Navarra in Spain as preparations for the 2025 British Superbike campaign got underway.

Hickman and Todd only rode their Superstock BMWs as their Superbikes aren’t ready yet, but put in a solid performance in 11th and 15th on the combined times.

Speaking after the test, Hickman says the team was “a bit closer than we expected”, while noting the gains he has been able to make with a switch to K Tech suspension for 2025.

“Well, we’ve finished the Navarra BSB test, first official test of the year, and it’s been pretty good,” Hickman began.

“We’ve only been riding our Stockers; our Superbikes are almost ready, not quite. So, Superstock bikes it was for us. But actually we were a bit closer than what we both expected.

“So, it’s been a really positive weekend for us. No crashes, which is always a bonus.

“But just lots of fast laps. Obviously being on track with the other Superbike riders is a good thing anyway, it keeps us sharp and fast as well.

“I’ve been trying a lot as well with the K Tech suspension. That’s a big change for me from the last 10 years to change to K Tech, and they’ve been really helpful with myself in particular.

“It’s been a step in the right direction for me, a good improvement. I got really good feeling with the bike.”

8TEN Racing runs scaled back crew in first BSB test

Last year’s Senior TT winner Todd revealed that 8TEN Racing didn’t have a full crew present at the Navarra test, which he admitted was “nerve-wracking”.

Despite this, Todd believes the work both riders have done on track in pinpointing each other’s strengths and weaknesses will “really pay off during the season”.

“It’s been a really good one. It’s been a really positive time,” Todd added.

“Coming here without Superbikes to actually being in the mix just riding Stock bikes, gives us a lot of hope and gives us a lot of excitement for the season ahead.

“It feels like we’re both in a really good place riding-wise.

“To be inside the top 10 [at points] on a full Superstock bike against all the Superbikes out there, not to mention the fact everyone else has the full team there and we’re actually just been here on our own, a couple of boys to help us change wheels and bits, but here on our own, doing it ourselves in the garage, changing my own wheels and getting my hands dirty.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking experience because my mechanical skills are not fantastic.

“To be doing that and still be where we’ve been on the timesheet, and we’ve not necessarily been looking at the timesheet.

“We’ve just been riding together, picking out a little bit a few strengths and weaknesses of each other’s, helping each other be fast on track and I think that’s going to really pay off during the season.

“It can only be a good thing and we just both can’t wait to get out on our Superbikes now and see what we can do.”