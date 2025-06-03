Isle of Man TT racer quits team citing “trust” issue

Julian Trummer has announced that he will not be competing in the remainder of year’s edition of the Isle of Man TT road races with the Lionheart Moto Racing team.

Trummer qualified 30th in the Superbike class and 29th in Superstock, aboard Lionheart's Kawasaki ZX-10RR, during last week’s qualifying sessions.

Trummer’s best lap was a 123.938mph effort set on Friday. Prior to that, Trummer had indicated that he wanted to make improvements on the bike, but a lack of running on Saturday due to a combination of weather cancellations and electronics issues left him with little time to make the adjustments he wanted.

Ultimately, he didn’t take the start for the Superbike TT on Monday, and announced via social media that he had split from the Lionheart Moto Racing team today (Tuesday 3 June).

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided that I won’t be competing at this year’s Isle of Man TT with Lionheart Moto Racing,” Trummer said.

“The team and I have mutually agreed to end our collaboration.

“This decision was anything but easy. Anyone who knows me knows how deeply my heart beats for the TT.

“Weeks and months of preparation, full of hope, passion, and drive…

“But sometimes, only in the final moments does it become clear whether everything truly fits – technically, personally, emotionally.

“And this time, it just wasn’t enough to give me the trust I need on the bike.

“I want to thank the team for the time we shared and wish them all the best in the future.

“I’m okay, even though it’s very bitter. I just need a few weeks to clear my head and figure things out.

“Thank you all for your incredible support.

“See you soon!”