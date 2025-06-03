Isle of Man TT racer quits team citing “trust” issue

Swiss rider Julian Trummer has split from the Lionheart Moto Racing team during Isle of Man TT race week.

Julian Trummer, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Facebook/Julian Trummer Racing.
Julian Trummer, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Facebook/Julian Trummer Racing.

Julian Trummer has announced that he will not be competing in the remainder of year’s edition of the Isle of Man TT road races with the Lionheart Moto Racing team.

Trummer qualified 30th in the Superbike class and 29th in Superstock, aboard Lionheart's Kawasaki ZX-10RR, during last week’s qualifying sessions.

Trummer’s best lap was a 123.938mph effort set on Friday. Prior to that, Trummer had indicated that he wanted to make improvements on the bike, but a lack of running on Saturday due to a combination of weather cancellations and electronics issues left him with little time to make the adjustments he wanted.

Ultimately, he didn’t take the start for the Superbike TT on Monday, and announced via social media that he had split from the Lionheart Moto Racing team today (Tuesday 3 June).

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided that I won’t be competing at this year’s Isle of Man TT with Lionheart Moto Racing,” Trummer said.

“The team and I have mutually agreed to end our collaboration.

“This decision was anything but easy. Anyone who knows me knows how deeply my heart beats for the TT.

“Weeks and months of preparation, full of hope, passion, and drive…

“But sometimes, only in the final moments does it become clear whether everything truly fits – technically, personally, emotionally.

“And this time, it just wasn’t enough to give me the trust I need on the bike.

“I want to thank the team for the time we shared and wish them all the best in the future.

“I’m okay, even though it’s very bitter.  I just need a few weeks to clear my head and figure things out.

“Thank you all for your incredible support.

“See you soon!”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

RR
10m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday 3 June race LIVE UPDATES!
Paul Jordan, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
14m ago
KTM revealed Maverick Vinales’ past ‘complications’ in MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 British MotoGP
RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday racing hit with major schedule change
Ian Hutchinson, MLav Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
2h ago
Jonathan Wheatley at odds with Christian Horner over FIA stewards
Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT racer quits team citing “trust” issue
Julian Trummer, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Facebook/Julian Trummer Racing.

More News

RR News
2h ago
Sidecar duo injured in Monday race crash at 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dan Knight/Justin Sharp, 2025 Isle of Man TT
RR News
3h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Full practice and race schedule
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
3h ago
Will Max Verstappen ‘think twice’ after F1 Spanish GP punishment?
Max Verstappen is one point away from a race ban
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia’s Jorge Martin injury update offers clue about comeback timeline
Jorge Martin
RR News
4h ago
Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi admitted “respect” and “danger” of Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop, Valentino Rossi