Sidecar duo injured in Monday race crash at 2025 Isle of Man TT

Number 16 outfit crashed during Sidecar TT 1

Dan Knight/Justin Sharp, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dan Knight/Justin Sharp, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT organisers have confirmed the number 16 outfit of Dan Knight and Justin Sharp crashed during Monday’s Sidecar race and were airlifted to hospital.

The opening race for the Sidecar class ran over two laps on Monday, having been pushed back from its original Saturday slot due to weather disruptions to practice week.

The race was won by Ryan and Callum Crowe, who dominated by well over a minute to secure their third TT victory and set a new class lap record of 121.021mph.

TT organisers announced on Tuesday morning that the number 16 outfit of Dan Knight and Justin Sharp had a crash on the second lap of Monday’s race at Brandywell.

The pair were airlifted to Nobles Hospital.

Organisers confirm that Knight has already been discharged from hospital with a leg injury, while Sharp remains under observation for treatment on head and chest injuries.

He is said to be conscious and stable.

The organisers have also updated Tom Weeden’s condition, after the solo rider had a frightening incident during practice week.

He is reported as “stable and continues to receive treatment for back, leg and ankle injuries”.

Weeden had a crash at the Glen Helen section of the course when damage to his handle bar led to his throttle being stuck open.

Fourteen-time TT winner Peter Hickman was also involved in an incident during practice week and suffered multiple injuries.

However, he was quickly discharged from hospital and was able to celebrate 8TEN Racing’s first win with Davey Todd - whom he co-owns the squad with - in the Superbike TT on Monday.

Sidecar pair Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley had a crash during practice week at the Rhencullen section of the track, but were also quickly released from hospital.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

