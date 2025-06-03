2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday racing hit with major schedule change

Tuesday racing at TT 2025 has seen big schedule change

Ian Hutchinson, MLav Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Ian Hutchinson, MLav Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Tuesday’s race action at the 2025 Isle of Man TT has been subject to a major schedule change due to course conditions.

Following a week of disruption to qualifying as a result of poor weather, race action at the 2025 Isle of Man TT finally got underway on Monday 2 June.

Three races were crammed into Monday’s programme, though all contests were reduced in distance owing to an incoming weather front from 5pm local time.

The Superbike race opened up the schedule and was run over four laps, with Davey Todd beating Michael Dunlop for his third TT victory.

The Sidecars ran over two laps instead of three, with Ryan and Callum Crowe scoring their third TT victory and setting a new class lap record of 121.021mph in the process.

The Supersport race concluded Monday’s action, the three-lap contest won by Michael Dunlop as he celebrated his 30th victory and the first for Ducati since 1995.

Racing was due to continue on Tuesday 3 June with the three-lap Superstock race at 10:45am local time and the three-lap Supertwin race at 2pm local.

However, heavy overnight rain and wind left the course in an unsuitable state for the original start time.

A one-lap Superstock warm-up lap was run late morning, though the feedback from the riders was that the track was still too dangerous to hold a race on.

Conor Cummins, Nathan Harrison and Dom Herbertson were all reported as retirements on the course during this lap.

Organisers then scheduled the three-lap Supertwin race to take place at 2:30pm, before a 30-minute delay was announced due to showers on the course.

This afternoon's racing has now been cancelled, but better weather this evening will hopefully allow both races to be run then.

A road closure contingency will be enacted to allow the roads to close again from 6pm, with a window open until 9:30pm when road must be re-opened.

Both races have been shortened by a lap to run over two tours, with Superstock taking place at 6:30pm and Supertwin at 7:45pm.

A shakedown lap for the Sidecars took place at 1pm.

Racing is due to continue into Wednesday with the second Sidecar contest and the second Supersport race.

Thursday is currently listed as a contingency day should the organisers need, with racing concluding on Friday and Saturday with the final Superstock and Supertwin contests, and the Senior TT finale.

