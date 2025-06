The second day of racing at the 2025 Isle of Man TT takes place on Tuesday 3 June.

Racing at the 2025 Isle of Man TT got underway on Monday 2 June with a packed three-race programme, two days later than planned due to numerous weather delays during practice week.

Davey Todd won the four-lap Superbike TT, while the Crowe brothers - Ryan and Callum - won the two-lap Sidecar race with the first-ever 121mph lap for the class.

Michael Dunlop won his 30th TT in the three-lap Supersport race and gave Ducati its first victory on the island since 1995.

Racing is due to continue on Tuesday with the three-lap Superstock and three-lap Supertwin races.

Changeable weather has led to numerous delays, however, with the race schedule swapped around from what was originally planned.

Tuesday 3 June provisional race schedule: