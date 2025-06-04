Weather plays havoc with Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT schedule

The weather conditions have caused further disruption at the Isle of Man TT.

The Wednesday 4 June plans were changed late on Tuesday, then bumped back again in the morning.

Two races are planned for Wednesday afternoon.

The Supersport TT Race 2 is scheduled for 12.45pm, then the Sidecar TT Race 2 is at 2.50pm.

A solo practice is at 4.05pm.

Showers forecast on the island on Wednesday morning caused a two-hour delay to the initial plans.

Tuesday was also hampered by the weather forcing a contingency session in the evening to be used.

When the bikes finally hit the road, Michael Dunlop claimed a 31st win at the TT to extend his record total.

Dean Harrison won the Superstock race, his first victory at the TT in six years.

Davey Todd was left ruing a “sloppy” outing.

Thursday 5 June is currently set to be a rest day but could be required as a contingency.