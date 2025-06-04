Weather plays havoc with Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT schedule
Changes on Wednesday at 2025 Isle of Man TT
The weather conditions have caused further disruption at the Isle of Man TT.
The Wednesday 4 June plans were changed late on Tuesday, then bumped back again in the morning.
Two races are planned for Wednesday afternoon.
The Supersport TT Race 2 is scheduled for 12.45pm, then the Sidecar TT Race 2 is at 2.50pm.
A solo practice is at 4.05pm.
Showers forecast on the island on Wednesday morning caused a two-hour delay to the initial plans.
Tuesday was also hampered by the weather forcing a contingency session in the evening to be used.
When the bikes finally hit the road, Michael Dunlop claimed a 31st win at the TT to extend his record total.
Dean Harrison won the Superstock race, his first victory at the TT in six years.
Davey Todd was left ruing a “sloppy” outing.
Thursday 5 June is currently set to be a rest day but could be required as a contingency.