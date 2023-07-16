Rossi and his teammate Maxime Martin in the #46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 won Race 2, after settling for P8 in Race 1 on Saturday.

The victory is a hugely significant milestone in the incredible career of Rossi, the MotoGP legend who swapped two wheels for four wheels only last season and is already experiencing success.

He won the Road To Le Mans earlier this summer, a precursor to his entry into next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, and has now won at a famous Italian circuit where the crowd loves him.

Rossi and Martin qualified in P3 but ultimately edged out Comtoyou Racing's Lucas Legeret and Christopher Haase, who came second, and Team WRT's Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer and Thomas Neubauer, who completed the podium.