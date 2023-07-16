Valentino Rossi wins on four wheels in Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe at Misano

16 Jul 2023
Valentino Rossi, Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP 29 April

Valentino Rossi thrilled his adoring Misano crowd by winning his first Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe race on Sunday.

Rossi and his teammate Maxime Martin in the #46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 won Race 2, after settling for P8 in Race 1 on Saturday.

The victory is a hugely significant milestone in the incredible career of Rossi, the MotoGP legend who swapped two wheels for four wheels only last season and is already experiencing success.

He won the Road To Le Mans earlier this summer, a precursor to his entry into next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, and has now won at a famous Italian circuit where the crowd loves him.

Rossi and Martin qualified in P3 but ultimately edged out Comtoyou Racing's Lucas Legeret and Christopher Haase, who came second, and Team WRT's Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer and Thomas Neubauer, who completed the podium.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Race 2 results at Misano
PosCar#ClassDriversTeamCarTimeLapsGap
146Pro CupValentino Rossi, Maxime MartinTeam WRTBMW M4 GT31:33.31636 
211Pro CupLucas Legeret, Christopher HaaseComToYou RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.692364.243
331Pro CupJean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Thomas NeubauerTeam WRTBMW M4 GT31:33.539366.105
488Pro CupRaffaele Marciello, Timur BoguslavskiyAKKODIS ASP TeamMercedes-AMG GT3 EVO1:33.3323610.644
569Pro CupAlbert Costa, Thierry VermeulenEmil Frey RacingFerrari 296 GT31:33.3693611.618
614Pro CupGiacomo Altoe, Konsta LappalainenEmil Frey RacingFerrari 296 GT31:33.2393612.47
725Pro CupErwan Bastard, Patric NiederhauserSainteloc Junior TeamAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.5213615.708
860Pro CupFranck Perera, Jordan PepperVSRLamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 21:33.9383616.092
932Pro CupCharles Weerts, Dries VanthoorTeam WRTBMW M4 GT31:33.5913616.789
10159Pro CupNicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin GoetheGarage 59McLaren 720S GT3 EVO1:33.9483623.732
1112Pro CupFrederic Vervisch, Nicolas BaertComToYou RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.6943623.906
1230Gold CupNiklas Krütten, Calan WilliamsTeam WRTBMW M4 GT31:33.6083624.562
1399Silver CupLorenzo Patrese, Alex AkaTresor Attempto RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.8723625.045
14163Silver CupYuki Nemoto, Mattia MichelottoVSRLamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 21:34.2623632.352
1590Silver CupEzequiel Perez Companc, Jesse SalmenautioMadpanda MotorsportMercedes-AMG GT3 EVO1:33.9813633.87
1677Silver CupJordan Love, Frank BirdHaupt Racing TeamMercedes-AMG GT3 EVO1:34.2243635.667
1710Gold CupAdam Eteki, Cesar GazeauBoutsen VDSAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:34.2053636.284
1827Pro CupChristopher Mies, Gregoire DemoustierSainteloc Junior TeamAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.6933636.524
1921Gold CupGilles Magnus, Finlay HutchisonComToYou RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.5993636.812
20188BronzeHenrique Chaves, Miguel RamosGarage 59McLaren 720S GT3 EVO1:33.4603639.485
21911BronzeAyhancan Güven, Alex MalykhinPure RxcingPorsche 911 GT3 R (992)1:33.8463641.492
2266BronzeDennis Marschall, Andrey MukovozTresor Attempto RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.0843641.855
2391BronzeRobert Renauer, Ralf BohnHerberth MotorsportPorsche 911 GT3 R (992)1:33.5463647.995
2426Gold CupPaul Evrard, Simon GachetSainteloc Junior TeamAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:33.8583648.692
2579BronzeSebastien Baud, Hubert HauptHaupt Racing TeamMercedes-AMG GT3 EVO1:33.7033649.186
2671Silver CupSean Hudspeth, Nicola MarinangeliAF CorseFerrari 488 GT31:34.696361:02.180
2728Silver CupLeonardo Moncini, Jacopo GuidettiNova RaceHonda NSX GT31:34.337361:04.134
2855BronzeChristopher Zöchling, Philipp SagerDinamic GTPorsche 911 GT3 R (992)1:33.839361:09.170
29333Silver CupPietro Delli Guanti, Alessio DeleddaTresor Attempto RacingAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:34.024361:12.600
3052BronzeAndrea Bertolini, Louis MachielsAF CorseFerrari 296 GT31:34.500361:23.312
3187BronzeJim Pla, Eric DebardAKKODIS ASP TeamMercedes-AMG GT3 EVO1:33.461361:33.819
3268Silver CupErwin Zanotti, Diego Di FabioNova RaceHonda NSX GT31:35.334361:36.804
33126BronzeLoris Spinelli, Dmitry GvazavaImperiale RacingLamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo1:33.7713528.549
3418Silver CupNicholas Risitano, Fidel CastilloGSM AB1 GT3 TeamLamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo1:37.303351:26.741
35119Silver CupBaptiste Moulin, Marcus PaverudVSRLamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 21:34.49333-3:08.277
3644BronzeSteven Palette, Marco CassaraCLRTPorsche 911 GT3 R (992)1:34.02631-6:43.360
37111Pro CupDean Macdonald, Christian KlienJP MotorsportMcLaren 720S GT3 EVO1:34.00026-14:46.272
NC54Pro CupAdrien De Leener, Christian EngelhartDinamic GTPorsche 911 GT3 R (992)1:34.13921-21:58.678
NC40Pro CupRicardo Feller, Mattia DrudiTresor Orange 1Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:34.20316-31:42.309
NC9Gold CupAurelien Panis, Alberto di FolcoBoutsen VDSAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II1:34.42410-44:16.463
NC112BronzeNorbert Siedler, Patryk KrupinskiJP MotorsportMcLaren 720S GT3 EVO1:35.84410-43:32.648
NC81BronzeFabian Schiller, Reema JuffaliTheeba Motorsport  2-55:14.854