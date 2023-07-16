Valentino Rossi wins on four wheels in Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe at Misano
Valentino Rossi thrilled his adoring Misano crowd by winning his first Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe race on Sunday.
Rossi and his teammate Maxime Martin in the #46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 won Race 2, after settling for P8 in Race 1 on Saturday.
The victory is a hugely significant milestone in the incredible career of Rossi, the MotoGP legend who swapped two wheels for four wheels only last season and is already experiencing success.
He won the Road To Le Mans earlier this summer, a precursor to his entry into next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, and has now won at a famous Italian circuit where the crowd loves him.
Rossi and Martin qualified in P3 but ultimately edged out Comtoyou Racing's Lucas Legeret and Christopher Haase, who came second, and Team WRT's Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer and Thomas Neubauer, who completed the podium.
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Race 2 results at Misano
|Pos
|Car#
|Class
|Drivers
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33.316
|36
|2
|11
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.692
|36
|4.243
|3
|31
|Pro Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Thomas Neubauer
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33.539
|36
|6.105
|4
|88
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.332
|36
|10.644
|5
|69
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:33.369
|36
|11.618
|6
|14
|Pro Cup
|Giacomo Altoe, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:33.239
|36
|12.47
|7
|25
|Pro Cup
|Erwan Bastard, Patric Niederhauser
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.521
|36
|15.708
|8
|60
|Pro Cup
|Franck Perera, Jordan Pepper
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:33.938
|36
|16.092
|9
|32
|Pro Cup
|Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33.591
|36
|16.789
|10
|159
|Pro Cup
|Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:33.948
|36
|23.732
|11
|12
|Pro Cup
|Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.694
|36
|23.906
|12
|30
|Gold Cup
|Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33.608
|36
|24.562
|13
|99
|Silver Cup
|Lorenzo Patrese, Alex Aka
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.872
|36
|25.045
|14
|163
|Silver Cup
|Yuki Nemoto, Mattia Michelotto
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:34.262
|36
|32.352
|15
|90
|Silver Cup
|Ezequiel Perez Companc, Jesse Salmenautio
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.981
|36
|33.87
|16
|77
|Silver Cup
|Jordan Love, Frank Bird
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:34.224
|36
|35.667
|17
|10
|Gold Cup
|Adam Eteki, Cesar Gazeau
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:34.205
|36
|36.284
|18
|27
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Mies, Gregoire Demoustier
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.693
|36
|36.524
|19
|21
|Gold Cup
|Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.599
|36
|36.812
|20
|188
|Bronze
|Henrique Chaves, Miguel Ramos
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:33.460
|36
|39.485
|21
|911
|Bronze
|Ayhancan Güven, Alex Malykhin
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33.846
|36
|41.492
|22
|66
|Bronze
|Dennis Marschall, Andrey Mukovoz
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.084
|36
|41.855
|23
|91
|Bronze
|Robert Renauer, Ralf Bohn
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33.546
|36
|47.995
|24
|26
|Gold Cup
|Paul Evrard, Simon Gachet
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.858
|36
|48.692
|25
|79
|Bronze
|Sebastien Baud, Hubert Haupt
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.703
|36
|49.186
|26
|71
|Silver Cup
|Sean Hudspeth, Nicola Marinangeli
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1:34.696
|36
|1:02.180
|27
|28
|Silver Cup
|Leonardo Moncini, Jacopo Guidetti
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:34.337
|36
|1:04.134
|28
|55
|Bronze
|Christopher Zöchling, Philipp Sager
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33.839
|36
|1:09.170
|29
|333
|Silver Cup
|Pietro Delli Guanti, Alessio Deledda
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:34.024
|36
|1:12.600
|30
|52
|Bronze
|Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:34.500
|36
|1:23.312
|31
|87
|Bronze
|Jim Pla, Eric Debard
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.461
|36
|1:33.819
|32
|68
|Silver Cup
|Erwin Zanotti, Diego Di Fabio
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:35.334
|36
|1:36.804
|33
|126
|Bronze
|Loris Spinelli, Dmitry Gvazava
|Imperiale Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:33.771
|35
|28.549
|34
|18
|Silver Cup
|Nicholas Risitano, Fidel Castillo
|GSM AB1 GT3 Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:37.303
|35
|1:26.741
|35
|119
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Marcus Paverud
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:34.493
|33
|-3:08.277
|36
|44
|Bronze
|Steven Palette, Marco Cassara
|CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:34.026
|31
|-6:43.360
|37
|111
|Pro Cup
|Dean Macdonald, Christian Klien
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:34.000
|26
|-14:46.272
|NC
|54
|Pro Cup
|Adrien De Leener, Christian Engelhart
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:34.139
|21
|-21:58.678
|NC
|40
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
|Tresor Orange 1
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:34.203
|16
|-31:42.309
|NC
|9
|Gold Cup
|Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:34.424
|10
|-44:16.463
|NC
|112
|Bronze
|Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:35.844
|10
|-43:32.648
|NC
|81
|Bronze
|Fabian Schiller, Reema Juffali
|Theeba Motorsport
|2
|-55:14.854