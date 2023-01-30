Bautista, who was riding the brand new Panigale V4 R ahead of his WorldSBK title defence - Carrasco was aboard a Yamaha R6 as she continues preparations for her second season in Moto3 with BOE Motorsports - fell at turn one after rapidly closing in on the former Supersport 300 champion.

The Ducati rider was one of the most impressive riders during the opening test of 2023 as he finished within a couple of tenths of Toprak Razgatlioglu on both days.

However, comments made from Bautista following their day-one incident left Carrasco thinking a personal attack was made on her.

Speaking to Speedweek.com, Bautista felt Carrasco should not have been riding at the same time as Superbike riders, but rather with ‘amateurs’.

Made aware of such a claim, Carrasco didn’t hold back in her reply as she called out the reigning Superbike champion.

In what was a damning statement on her social media account, Carrasco alluded to Bautista making such a statement because ‘I’m a woman’.

The Spanish rider said: "You say amateur because I'm a woman? World champion, I saw your [pit] board at the finish line and I knew you were coming.

“Between T1 and T2, I turned to see when you were going to pass and saw you fall... So don't talk nonsense."

Bautista’s words appeared to be harmless, in fact, the Ducati rider was only pointing to Carrasco being well off the pace compared to all WorldSBK riders.

Carrasco’s best lap time was over ten seconds down on other WorldSBK riders.