Checa won his WorldSBK title with Ducati in 2011 before Bautista became the latest rider to take the Panigale to the top of the sport.

After failing to take advantage of his stunning start to 2019, which was then followed by two difficult seasons with Honda, Bautista has been a winning machine ever since returning to Ducati.

Bautista claimed 16 wins en route to the title last season, but the Spaniard is already at 11 after 12 races of the current campaign.

But despite the level of dominance being shown by Bautista, Checa feels WorldSBK is in a great place.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Checa said: "I try to see every race. It’s very exciting. I think it’s a very well-balanced sport even if, now, Bautista is taking a clear advantage.

"I like these kinds of bikes, the programme during the weekend with different classes and I think it’s a good Championship where the performance is increasing every year. Even now, Bautista is one step ahead."

Clearly riding at an elite level which no one else is able to match right now, Bautista’ impressive start to 2023 is reminiscent of his rookie year.

The difference now however, is that Bautista has greater experience, a title win under his belt, and is achieving his results in a much more controlled manner.

Which is why any other rider winning the title this season appears to be a lost cause already.

"He’s doing his talking on the track, it’s quite clear," added Checa when talking about Bautista’s achievements. "He is a rider who, from the beginning, felt very good with this bike.

"Even in 2019 when he was leading the Championship and, in the end, he lost it and then moved to Honda. This year, he demonstrated that he’s integrated into this bike perfectly.

"When he returned last year, he was probably struggling a little bit and he had a clear advantage maybe in acceleration and speed.

"For me, this year, he made a great evolution because, with his turning and braking, he’s riding even better than his competitors and taking a little bit of advantage under acceleration, but also this is because he’s turning quite well.

"I saw some races, especially at Assen, where it seems like he’s doing less distance and turning so well with the bike. It’s a pleasure to watch him riding like that."