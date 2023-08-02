The Spanish track - which has hosted 21 WorldSBK races, the most recent in September 2021 - will hold the 12th round of this year's campaign on October 27th-29th.

"We are delighted to bring the WorldSBK championship back to its roots at the legendary Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the final round of the 2023 season,” said WorldSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla.

“Jerez holds a special place in the history of our sport, and it is only fitting that we conclude this remarkable season at a venue with such rich heritage. We look forward to witnessing the fierce competition and celebrating the sport's legacy with the passionate fans in Andalusia."

Mayor, Jerez de la Frontera, María José García Pelayo, added: "It represents a great opportunity for Jerez and for the Circuit to see the return of WorldSBK. Jerez is once again positioning itself as a world motorcycling reference, as an emblematic circuit for riders, teams, and fans.

“A circuit that, with the return of WorldSBK, begins a new period of momentum. Hosting the round initially planned in Argentina at Jerez is a milestone, thanks to the collaboration of the City Council, the Junta de Andalusia, and Dorna.

“All three parties are aware that Jerez is an icon for world motorcycling, and that all the major motor racing events must go through the Circuito de Jerez."

Jerez is also the venue for the official Spanish MotoGP round.

Spanish star Alvaro Bautista, the reigning World Superbike champion, currently holds a 74-point title lead over nearest rival Toprak Razgatlioglu.