Rea endured his toughest season in WorldSBK with Kawasaki in 2023, ending the year with his lowest win total since joining KRT in 2015.

But the six-time world champion reminded everyone in the early stages of Race 2 at Jerez, just how good he still is.

And early overtake on Alvaro Bautista before pulling clear by over a second saw him in a prime position to at least end his glorious Kawasaki career with either a win or podium.

However, Rea soon crashed out of the lead at turn two before remounting and finishing outside the points.

“Strange feelings overall to be honest, not from a performance or results side but because I’m leaving an incredible team,” said Rea.

“My last day in green and that’s what is strange. Obviously, not the result I wanted to finish off with for my team, they deserved a lot better.

“What we did prove was that the Ninja ZX-10RR still has potential and up until that point of the race, I felt quite in control with a really good rhythm.

“There were times when I was like ‘ooof, I’ve got a magic tyre’! The bike was hooking up well and going forwards. Pere made a bold decision to make an incredible change, something quite big on the bike that we wanted to try.

“We didn’t go down without a fight and it was really frustrating to lose the front. Potentially, I could have just gave up the corner a bit, I was a bit fast on entry but I tried to pull it down and with too much lean angle, I was down.”

Rea could have returned to pit lane but his desire to continue despite having a broken footpeg and handlebar was evident for all to see.

Rea added: “I wanted to finish the race as it would be too easy to pull in. My footpeg had broken off and my handlebar bent forward but I was still able to lap in the 1’41s.

“It makes me even more disappointed with what could’ve been but that was our race. It sums up the highs and lows we’ve had this year; some incredible highs but difficult moments but it can’t darken the moments I’ve had at KRT.

“It’s been a whirlwind journey and something I’ll never forget.”

“It’s been an incredible partnership,” continued Rea when speaking to WorldSBK.com. “I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the team and on track or off track, they’ve been fantastic.

“They have had my back in tougher moments and supported me in the great days, so the consecutive winning might continue in the future but it was like living a dream for six years and going to work, risking our life, putting everything on the line but it was fun.

“It was fun with these people with a great manufacturer and I wish them all the best in the future with the effort and attention that they put in.”