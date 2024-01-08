Orelac on WorldSBK exit: “Made no sense to continue with Kawasaki”

Orelac had been on the grid with Oliver Konig over the last two seasons, but like Konig, the team won’t be on the grid this year.

The decision to leave the class means Kawasaki has just three bikes on the grid.

Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani will ride for the official Kawasaki Racing Team, while Tito Rabat is back as a full-time rider for Puccetti Kawasaki.

Orelac will still be in action in WorldSSP after signing Lorenzo Baldassarri and Federico Fuligni, however, they have switched to Ducati machinery.

Speaking to GPOne about their Superbike exit, team boss Jose Calero said: “Unfortunately, after many years we have decided to give up on Superbikes. We are very sorry to have made this decision but we had no other solutions.

“It was a long adventure lasting many years but in the end, it was pointless to continue with Kawasaki.

“In recent years we have spent a lot of money racing with Kawasaki. Unfortunately, the project is old if we compare it with other manufacturers such as Ducati or BMW, who bring innovations and new bikes.

“Continuing into 2024 with Kawasaki made no sense, it was impossible for us.”