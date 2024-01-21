The American jumped from Yamaha to BMW for last season, a move Toprak Razgatlioglu has also made for this season.

And although Razgatlioglu enjoyed huge amounts of success with Yamaha, something Gerloff did not, the potential appears to be there for him to do even better.

Gerloff showed that leaving Yamaha for the BMW M 1000 RR, a bike that has struggled to achieve consistent results, could instead be a better career choice.

And looking ahead to his second year with the Bonovo Action BMW squad, Gerloff wants to build on the progress made throughout the year.

“I was really happy with all the progress we made, especially the last half of the year”, said Gerloff at BMW’s official launch, in Berlin.

“To finally get close to the podium and to get a pole position was amazing. I have high hopes for this year. I really think that with the same team, with the same awesome guys that I’ve been working with, we can make another step forward.

“With Toprak being here, and the other guys, Michael and Scott, we have a really strong rider line-up, and a lot of data to pool from to improve these M 1000 RRs a lot.

“We’re not struggling for power, that’s one thing this bike does really well. The front end also feels really good to me. I feel like just a little bit of electronic stuff.

“Engine braking could be a bit more consistent and a bit smoother. Maybe a bit on the TC [traction control] side, but not a lot. That’s what I’m saying.

“We’re not missing a lot, but if you’re missing two tenths a lap, that’s two seconds at the end of the race; it’s all about those last ‘tenths’ of a degree. We’re a lot closer than we were at the beginning of last year.”

Gerloff was BMW’s only polesitter in 2023, however, the Texan-born was unable to turn his Magny-Cours pole into a podium.

No BMW rider achieved a podium last season, but with a much stronger line-up in 2024, that should change quite considerably.

Razgatlioglu will be expected to claim the bulk of their best results, but Gerloff will be searching hard for a rostrum finish.

Gerloff added: “I want a damn podium, bad! I got close last year but no cigar. A podium would be super nice.

“That pole position also tasted super good, so a few more of those wouldn’t be bad, but it’s going to be tough, not gonna lie.”

Michael Van Der Mark is back to full fitness and should be a contender for such results if he stays fit, while Scott Redding will be hoping to bounce back from a difficult 2023.

Last season was the first season in his Superbike career where he went without a podium.