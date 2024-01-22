Razgatlioglu’s decision to join BMW midway through last season was a bold, but potentially calculated risk.

Yamaha have been very competitive in recent seasons, and while much of that has been due to Razgatlioglu’s talents, BMW have lacked the same type of results.

But that hasn’t stopped big-name riders from joining the German brand, and Razgatlioglu is the latest to do so as he bids to overhaul Ducati and Alvaro Bautista.

Gerloff, who was also with Yamaha before joining BMW, is convinced that Razgatlioglu can help bring them closer to the front of the field.

Gerloff told WorldSBK.com: “He’s definitely one of the most impressive guys I’ve seen on a motorcycle and the talent level he has is huge.

“I think he can bring a lot of direction. He’s a guy people listen to. I think, for the engineers, if we’re all on the same page as riders, I think it can really steer the ship of the project a little bit more.

“The bike’s in a good spot, it doesn’t need a lot, but the things I need help with, like engine braking, I know he’s talking about similar stuff so I expect those things to get solved pretty quickly.

“I genuinely think he’s a damn good rider and we’re lucky to have him onboard the BMW programme.”

Gerloff’s new team-mate Redding was a consistent challenger to Razgatlioglu during his title-winning season in 2021.

And despite losing his factory seat to the Turkish star, Redding believes it’s a good thing for BMW to have another proven race winner in its ranks.

"Having Toprak come here is always a good thing,” said Redding. “He’s a top-level rider, fighting for wins. You know he has the ability.

“When I came from another manufacturer, I knew I had the ability, it was difficult, but the bike is now in a much different place.

“We can learn from Toprak, especially from his special braking style. I’m always interested in how it’s done, because it’s a skillful thing.

“Maybe he can bring some things that can maybe work for us here. He’s been a great guy, we’ve had a great atmosphere, and I think we’re onto a good one this year."