After a very strong outing in Jerez, Nicolo Bulega again led the way halfway through day one of the WorldSBK test at Portimao.

2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day one Results (Midday) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:39.932s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.175s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.663s 4 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.704s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.741s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.969s 7 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.090s 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +1.149s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.161s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.205s 11 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +1.245s 12 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.292s 13 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.316s 14 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +1.401s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.743s 16 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +1.836s 17 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.937s 18 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.020s 19 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +2.037s 20 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.673s 21 Sylvain Guintoli FRA ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.989s 22 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +3.271s 23 Bradley Smith GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +3.368s 24 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +4.274s 25 Franco Morbidelli ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +4.504s 26 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +4.594s 27 Luca Marini ITA +4.767s 28 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +5.402s

But times at the top of the field were very close as the rookie, who went a tenth clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu, was briefly one of five riders within a tenth of Jonathan Rea’s top time.

Razgatlioglu was also a pacesetter early on, as was BMW team-mate Michael Van Der Mark before Rea went back to the top of the leaderboard.

But Bulega struck late on and became the first rider to dip beneath the 1m 40s barrier.

Also in action were several Ducati MotoGP riders, all of whom are riding Panigale V4 S road bikes.

Marc Marquez is one of the big names in attendance but the eight-time world champion is not using a transponder.

Fastest of the Ducati riders is Francesco Bagnaia, who is over three seconds off the pace set by Bulega.