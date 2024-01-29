2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day one Results

Results from midday on day one of the Portimao WorldSBK pre-season test.

After a very strong outing in Jerez, Nicolo Bulega again led the way halfway through day one of the WorldSBK test at Portimao.

2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day one Results (Midday)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:39.932s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.175s
3Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.663s
4Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.704s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.741s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.969s
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.090s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.149s
9Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.161s
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.205s
11Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.245s
12Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.292s
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.316s
14Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+1.401s
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.743s
16Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.836s
17Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.937s
18Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.020s
19Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+2.037s
20Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.673s
21Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.989s
22Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Panigale V4 S+3.271s
23Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.368s
24Marco BezzecchiITADucati Panigale V4 S+4.274s
25Franco MorbidelliITADucati Panigale V4 S+4.504s
26Fabio Di GiannantonioITADucati Panigale V4 S+4.594s
27Luca MariniITA +4.767s
28Enea BastianiniITADucati Panigale V4 S+5.402s

But times at the top of the field were very close as the rookie, who went a tenth clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu, was briefly one of five riders within a tenth of Jonathan Rea’s top time.

Razgatlioglu was also a pacesetter early on, as was BMW team-mate Michael Van Der Mark before Rea went back to the top of the leaderboard.

But Bulega struck late on and became the first rider to dip beneath the 1m 40s barrier.

Also in action were several Ducati MotoGP riders, all of whom are riding Panigale V4 S road bikes.

Marc Marquez is one of the big names in attendance but the eight-time world champion is not using a transponder.

Fastest of the Ducati riders is Francesco Bagnaia, who is over three seconds off the pace set by Bulega. 

