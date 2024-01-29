2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day one Results
Results from midday on day one of the Portimao WorldSBK pre-season test.
After a very strong outing in Jerez, Nicolo Bulega again led the way halfway through day one of the WorldSBK test at Portimao.
|2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day one Results (Midday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:39.932s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.175s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.663s
|4
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.704s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.741s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.969s
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.090s
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.149s
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.161s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.205s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.245s
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.292s
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.316s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+1.401s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.743s
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.836s
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.937s
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.020s
|19
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.037s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.673s
|21
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.989s
|22
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+3.271s
|23
|Bradley Smith
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+3.368s
|24
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+4.274s
|25
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+4.504s
|26
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+4.594s
|27
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|+4.767s
|28
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+5.402s
But times at the top of the field were very close as the rookie, who went a tenth clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu, was briefly one of five riders within a tenth of Jonathan Rea’s top time.
Razgatlioglu was also a pacesetter early on, as was BMW team-mate Michael Van Der Mark before Rea went back to the top of the leaderboard.
But Bulega struck late on and became the first rider to dip beneath the 1m 40s barrier.
Also in action were several Ducati MotoGP riders, all of whom are riding Panigale V4 S road bikes.
Marc Marquez is one of the big names in attendance but the eight-time world champion is not using a transponder.
Fastest of the Ducati riders is Francesco Bagnaia, who is over three seconds off the pace set by Bulega.