Toprak Razgatlioglu claims BMW critics are wrong: ‘I feel the potential and we’re coming’

Toprak Razgatlioglu was again in brilliant form during day one of the Portimao WorldSBK test, finishing less than tenth behind Nicolo Bulega who led the way for the third consecutive test day, after already being fastest in Jerez last week.

The 2021 world champion has adapted very well to his new surroundings, and his performance on used tyres especially has confirmed that.

Much was made of Razgatlioglu’s move to BMW, and whether he would be as competitive with the German brand as he was with Yamaha.

But Razgatlioglu feels the criticism was wrong and that BMW are very close to the top teams.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com after day one, Razgatlioglu added: “I can’t say what we tried but the feeling is that the first bike is much better.

“We’ll just use that and then tomorrow, we’ll try some different setups as well as shocks and suspensions. I like to go to Jerez and Portimao, here is my favourite circuit and I’m riding very well.

“Every day, we have improved the bike and it’s not bad. Everyone speaks about it, saying it’s not good but it is good. It’s not 100% but we’re still improving and we’re coming.

“We aren’t far away. If the bike didn’t have potential, I wouldn’t have made the lap time of a 1’40.0. I feel the potential and I’m happy for this, we just need to keep working.”

Getting stronger and stronger with every day spent on the M 1000 RR, Razgatlioglu went as far as calling day one in Portimao ‘fantastic’.

Low 1m 40s lap time on Superbike machinery around the Algarve circuit is a very fast lap time, so for Razgatlioglu, achieving that whilst still learning the bike was a big positive.

“For me, it was fantastic because we focused on race pace and used tyres,” said the Turkish rider. “I made very good lap times. We used the SC0 tyre in general, and we made a 40.0s which is a really strong lap time.

“We are adapting to the bike but still learning. We are improving and the feeling is very good.”