Alvaro Bautista: ‘I don’t feel like one of the favourites for the title’

Despite improved performance at the Catalunya WorldSBK test, Alvaro Bautista says he’s not a favourite for the title.

Bautista was able to bounce back from injury over the winter and issues adjusting to the new minimum weight rule by claiming P2 in the final race of the season-opener.

But the Ducati rider admits he is still someway away from his best form: “It’s always very, very special to race at home and Catalunya is a circuit I like a lot and in the past, I’ve done really well at.

“This year is a bit different from the others; my condition is not the best like in other seasons. I feel better physically but the feeling with the bike is still not 100%.

“On Thursday in the test, the feeling with the bike improved through the day but then on Friday, after it rained overnight, it didn’t help me to get a good feeling.

“I struggled to get grip throughout the day and the feeling was a bit worse than Thursday.

“There’ll be a small change on the bike with the setup to adapt to the new weight rule. I don’t feel extra pressure; the pressure I feel is from myself but not to win, get a podium but to get a good feeling with the bike.

“If I can ride like last year, I can be competitive but if not, we can’t fight for anything as the level of the grid is higher and it’s more difficult.

“Nicolo is very strong, young and has a lot of talent. He got a feeling with the WorldSBK bike very fast and he’s going very fast. At the moment, I don’t feel like one of the favourites for the title, as I’m not feeling at my best.”

Bautista’s team-mate Nicolo Bulega carried on his stunning form from Phillip Island by setting a new unofficial lap record at the Catalunya test.

In dreamland following his Race 1 win in Australia, Bulega is hopeful of being a contender once again.

Bulega said: “I have a very good motivation because in Australia, we had an incredible first week and then we had a test here in Barcelona and my feeling with the bike was very good.

“I think I have a good bike and package. I am feeling good with my bike. If we continue to work like this, we can be competitive.

“There’s no pressure. Australia was a dream debut weekend but here is a completely different story, the asphalt is completely different and different conditions.

“If I can also be fast here, it’s very good for me.”