Alvaro Bautista in no ‘hurry to make a decision’ over WorldSBK future

Alvaro Bautista is fully focused on the 2024 WorldSBK campaign amid talk of his future.

Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April
Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Alvaro Bautista has taken over the WorldSBK series lead following another impressive round at Assen.

Third in Race 1, Bautista looked back to his dominant best in the Superpole Race as he blitzed the competition thanks to a late charge.

In Race 2, Bautista finished runner-up to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who claimed his third win for BMW.

The continuation of Bautista’s improved form came after the Spaniard claimed his first WorldSBK victory of the season in Race 2 at Catalunya.

Of course, Bautista won’t be happy with having let slip his dominance at Phillip Island and Barcelona to some degree.

However, the two-time world champion has to his credit, consistently gotten stronger with each passing race following pre-season struggles due to a persistent shoulder injury and adding ballast to his Panigale V4 R to meet the new minimum rider/bike weight rules.

The dilemma for Ducati is that they could lose Andrea Iannone if Bautista stays, or a decision takes too long to materialise.

Iannone has admitted talks have begun about securing a factory ride, but with Bautista in no rush to address his future, Ducati could be left without both riders if Bautista retires and Iannone heads elsewhere.

Speaking ahead of Assen, Bautista said: “Honestly, I don’t have anything on my mind about my future. It’s been very tough for me.

“In Barcelona, I recovered the good feeling. I always say I keep racing because I’m having a lot of fun riding my bike and with a good feeling.

“It’s important to have a good feeling on my bike and try to always improve. With this crazy grid, you have to be an even better rider than before! I try to always be a better rider.

“I’m just focused on this and trying to be better and better. I’m not in a hurry to make a decision.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14 mins ago
Five MotoGP teams that could undergo major changes for 2025
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
WSBK
News
24 mins ago
Andrea Iannone: “We want and need to fight for victories”
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
45 mins ago
Nico Hulkenberg ties unwanted F1 record following impressive drive in China
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
James Allison question raised after Mercedes struggles: ‘I’d be dumbstruck if they did’
James Allison (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix,
James Allison (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alvaro Bautista in no ‘hurry to make a decision’ over WorldSBK future
Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April
Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Marc Bongers after BMW’s latest win: ‘We can smell the very top, Toprak got it perfect’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
‘Quite scary’ - Pierre Gasly explains botched pit stop as Alpine mechanic hit
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Savadori, Bradl join Pedrosa for Jerez MotoGP wild-cards
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta: “Jerez one of my favourites”, Tech3 “excited to see what he can do”
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April