Alvaro Bautista in no ‘hurry to make a decision’ over WorldSBK future

Alvaro Bautista has taken over the WorldSBK series lead following another impressive round at Assen.

Third in Race 1, Bautista looked back to his dominant best in the Superpole Race as he blitzed the competition thanks to a late charge.

In Race 2, Bautista finished runner-up to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who claimed his third win for BMW.

The continuation of Bautista’s improved form came after the Spaniard claimed his first WorldSBK victory of the season in Race 2 at Catalunya.

Of course, Bautista won’t be happy with having let slip his dominance at Phillip Island and Barcelona to some degree.

However, the two-time world champion has to his credit, consistently gotten stronger with each passing race following pre-season struggles due to a persistent shoulder injury and adding ballast to his Panigale V4 R to meet the new minimum rider/bike weight rules.

The dilemma for Ducati is that they could lose Andrea Iannone if Bautista stays, or a decision takes too long to materialise.

Iannone has admitted talks have begun about securing a factory ride, but with Bautista in no rush to address his future, Ducati could be left without both riders if Bautista retires and Iannone heads elsewhere.

Speaking ahead of Assen, Bautista said: “Honestly, I don’t have anything on my mind about my future. It’s been very tough for me.

“In Barcelona, I recovered the good feeling. I always say I keep racing because I’m having a lot of fun riding my bike and with a good feeling.

“It’s important to have a good feeling on my bike and try to always improve. With this crazy grid, you have to be an even better rider than before! I try to always be a better rider.

“I’m just focused on this and trying to be better and better. I’m not in a hurry to make a decision.”