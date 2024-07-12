Alvaro Bautista: “My decision is not clear”, Ducati “preparing for all scenarios”

Alvaro Bautista: ‘I’m not very happy with the feeling I have on the bike… I know [Ducati] are preparing for all possible scenarios.’

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista

Reigning double World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista says his racing future still hangs in the balance and that Ducati are “preparing for all possible scenarios”.

The 39-year-old dominated the 2023 season with 27 race wins but then suffered a double blow of winter injuries and, most significantly he feels, a new WorldSBK combined rider and bike weight limit for 2024.

Starting the season with just one podium at Phillip Island, Bautista took a home race win at Barcelona and a second in Assen to put the Ducati star into the title lead.

But he was outpaced by BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and rookie team-mate Nicolo Bulega last time at Misano, meaning Bautista arrives at Donington Park having slipped to third in the standings.

“This season we are not in our best moment with the bike, we don’t have the same feedback as last year and we are struggling to get that feeling,” Bautista said.

“Last race in Misano, we struggled a lot. This year I don’t expect to dominate like last season. Our target is to get back the good feeling with the bike. If I can enjoy the bike and ride how I want, we can be competitive.

“The target is not to get back in the fight for the title, it’s to get our feeling back, have fun, and then we’ll see.”

That lack of feeling and enjoyment leaves a major question mark over his future.

“I don’t have any news from Misano,” Bautista said of 2025. “Right now, I don’t feel I’m enjoying the bike like in the past.

“I know Ducati is speaking to my manager, but my decision is not clear. At the moment I’m not very happy with the feeling I have on the bike, so let’s see.

“I know they [Ducati] are preparing for all possible scenarios so when I make my decision, they are prepared.

“I know they are speaking, just in case I decide, but the priority is to get the feeling with the bike that would allow me to keep racing.”

Bulega said: “I’m really happy with Alvaro. He’s a great guy and we have a good relationship. I hope to have Alvaro next year.”

Ducati is rumoured to have some new parts to try at Donington Park this weekend.

