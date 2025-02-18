Andrea Iannone: “We need a little more time, but we don’t have it”

“On Friday, [...] we’ll continue testing some things…”

Andrea Iannone, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Iannone feels he is in need of “more time” to prepare himself and his Go Eleven Ducati for the upcoming WorldSBK season.

Iannone made his World Superbike debut in 2024 after serving a four-year racing ban, and scored five podiums across his first year in the production derivative series.

Included in those podium finishes was a victory in Aragon and a third place in the first race of the season at Phillip Island, the Australian venue which will also open the 2025 season and which hosted the final preseason test of this year on Monday and Tuesday this week (17–18 February).

Despite his strong performance in Australia last year, and finishing both days of this year’s test second on the timesheets, Iannone was left wanting more at the conclusion of the test.

“Unfortunately, we had rain and wet conditions in the afternoon for about an hour, which completely disrupted our strategy,” Iannone said at the end of the second day of testing in Australia.

“But in any case, we worked very well this morning and understood a few things.

“For sure, we need a little more time, but we don’t have it. Now, on Friday, at the start of the race weekend, we’ll continue testing some things to decide on our setup for the races.

“In any case, I think we’re starting the season with a good feeling on the bike and with the team.

“Of course, there are still areas where we need to improve, but that’s always the case – we always push to improve and be ready for the weekend.

“I’m confident, and like I said before, I think we’ll start in good shape.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

