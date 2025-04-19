BMW insider shares “scary data” genius of Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu produces data which is “scary” because it reveals his brilliance, BMW’s test rider insists.

Razgatlioglu took the World Superbike Championship by storm last year to win his second title, and returned to form in Portimao last time out.

After the Turkish rider endured a difficult 2025 opening round at Phillip Island, cursing Ducati dominance, he brilliantly laid down a marker at Round 2 in Portugal.

Razgatlioglu won all three races, then profited from Nicolo Bulega's issues at Assen, to cut the deficit at the top of the WSBK standings.

The secrets of his famously unique riding style have been shared by Sylvain Guintoli, the BMW test rider.

“He is extremely strong in the braking zones. You can see that on TV,” Guintoli explained on TNT Sports.

“When you can see it on TV, it means that when you look at data it is a bit scary how good he is!

“He’s very efficient at stopping the bike, and also at entering the corners.

“His trail braking phase is very strong. He’s able to do it consistently.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu 'requires unique setup'

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Despite highsiding at the Phillip Island pre-season test, Razgatlioglu is also noted for how few times he hits the deck.

“He crashes very little,” Guintoli said. “[Last year] he crashed twice all year.

“He has clearly got a great feel for it.

“He uses the BMW in a great way. The team have adapted the bike to his riding style and it’s working very well.

“He’s got a different seating position. When you’re not used to it, it feels very different.

“It is working for him. It’s what he needs to get the best out of the bike.

“He’s got such a unique style that he requires a unique setup.

“He’s a very special rider.”

Razgatlioglu first won the WSBK title in 2021 with Yamaha.

But he switched to BMW last year and stormed to the championship at the first attempt with his new manufacturer.

He will face tough competition from the Ducati rider, namely Bulega, to retain his crown this year.