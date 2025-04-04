Toprak Razgatlioglu's manager drops intriguing hint about MotoGP move

The future of reigning WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu is among the most intriguing questions in motorcycle racing at present, with several options possible for the Turkish star.

The BMW World Superbike rider is at the end of his current contract with the Barvarian manufacturer at the end of this season, and therefore is open to a potential move to MotoGP – or even elsewhere in WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu had previously been linked with a move to HRC for the 2026 MotoGP season, replacing Luca Marini who is out of contract at the Honda HRC Castrol team at the end of this season.

But since the announcement of Pirelli as MotoGP’s official tyre supplier from the 2027 season, the rumours have shifted to suggest that Razgatlioglu will move to HRC’s World Superbike team in 2026, before switching to MotoGP in 2027.

Ultimately, a significant factor in the direction Razgatlioglu’s future takes is Kenan Sofuoglu, the Turkish rider’s manager.

The five-time Supersport World Champion says there is a “50/50” chance that Razgatlioglu could go to MotoGP, and that he has two potential opportunities.

“As far as his future is concerned, nothing is clear," Sofuoglu said, speaking to German publication Speedweek.

“It looks like there are two opportunities for Toprak in MotoGP.

“At the moment, however, we're focusing more on winning the second title with BMW.

“We didn't start the season well and we have to focus on the Superbike title and more wins. Just like in Portimao – Toprak is back!

“But of course, my job soon begins to tie down where Toprak's future lies. At the moment, I put the chances at 50/50 for MotoGP and Superbike.”

BMW, of course, would like to keep hold of Razgatlioglu, as he is a major weapon in WorldSBK – indeed, he remains the only rider to win on the M1000 RR in dry conditions.