Toprak Razgatlioglu's manager drops intriguing hint about MotoGP move

Kenan Sofuoglu says there is a “50/50” chance of Toprak Razgatlioglu moving from WorldSBK to MotoGP.

Kenan Sofuoglu, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Kenan Sofuoglu, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The future of reigning WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu is among the most intriguing questions in motorcycle racing at present, with several options possible for the Turkish star.

The BMW World Superbike rider is at the end of his current contract with the Barvarian manufacturer at the end of this season, and therefore is open to a potential move to MotoGP – or even elsewhere in WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu had previously been linked with a move to HRC for the 2026 MotoGP season, replacing Luca Marini who is out of contract at the Honda HRC Castrol team at the end of this season.

But since the announcement of Pirelli as MotoGP’s official tyre supplier from the 2027 season, the rumours have shifted to suggest that Razgatlioglu will move to HRC’s World Superbike team in 2026, before switching to MotoGP in 2027.

Ultimately, a significant factor in the direction Razgatlioglu’s future takes is Kenan Sofuoglu, the Turkish rider’s manager.

The five-time Supersport World Champion says there is a “50/50” chance that Razgatlioglu could go to MotoGP, and that he has two potential opportunities.

“As far as his future is concerned, nothing is clear," Sofuoglu said, speaking to German publication Speedweek.

“It looks like there are two opportunities for Toprak in MotoGP.

“At the moment, however, we're focusing more on winning the second title with BMW.

“We didn't start the season well and we have to focus on the Superbike title and more wins. Just like in Portimao – Toprak is back!

“But of course, my job soon begins to tie down where Toprak's future lies. At the moment, I put the chances at 50/50 for MotoGP and Superbike.”

BMW, of course, would like to keep hold of Razgatlioglu, as he is a major weapon in WorldSBK – indeed, he remains the only rider to win on the M1000 RR in dry conditions.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
59s ago
Steve Mercer hits “massive milestone” after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash
Steve Mercer with Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Credit: Instagram/Steve Mercer.
MotoGP News
20m ago
Major development tipped for Hungary MotoGP track
Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary, joins 2025 MotoGP and WorldSBK calendars
MotoGP News
24m ago
“90 percent” of reason for Honda’s improvement is pinpointed
Joan Mir
F1 News
34m ago
F1 paddock divided in judgements over Red Bull’s Liam Lawson axing
Liam Lawson
BSB News
1h ago
BSB Navarra test “not about being the fastest guy” for Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin, 2024 BSB Navarra test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.

More News

BSB News
1h ago
McAMS Racing Yamaha team unveil 2025 BSB R1
McAMS Racing Yamaha
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: 2024 MotoGP title loss ‘will take years to digest’
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
NASCAR News
2h ago
Ross Chastain responds to Joey Logano’s “jackass” driving comments
Ross Chastain
RR News
2h ago
John McGuinness ‘can’t pull rabbits out of the hat anymore’ at Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner addresses Helmut Marko’s Adrian Newey claim about Yuki Tsunoda
Horner, Newey