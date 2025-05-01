Verdict announced on Jonathan Rea’s availability for WorldSBK Cremona

Jonathan Rea’s participation in the WorldSBK Cremona round has been confirmed.

The Yamaha rider has been passed fit to feature in Friday’s Free Practice 1 session.

Rea must then be re-assessed by medical professionals after the first 45-minute session of the World Superbike Championship race weekend in Italy.

It means that FP1 in Cremona will be Rea’s first participation in a race round session of 2025.

Rea highsided his Yamaha in the pre-season test at Phillip Island, Australia, injuring a foot.

Rea immediately underwent surgery in Belfast but his injuries proved more complicated than initially feared. He was ruled out of Portimao and Assen, in addition to Phillip Island.

He has been sidelined ever since, his 2025 season unable to begin. Rea has been rehabilitating, posting several candid pictures to social media, while rivals Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu dominate the start to the season.

But Rea travelled to Cremona with the intention of participating in this weekend’s WorldSBK action.

That dream has been confirmed - at least, for the first practice session.

If he emerges unscathed, medics will decide whether to allow Rea to continue into Saturday and Sunday.