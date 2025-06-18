Jonathan Rea ponders WorldSBK future: “There’s a couple of seats available”

Jonathan Rea says it could take “weeks or months before everything gets settled” as he considers his WorldSBK future.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK rider Jonathan Rea’s contract comes to a conclusion at the end of this season, and the Northern Irishman is considering his options for the future.

While Rea is not guaranteed to be leaving Yamaha for the 2026 World Superbike season, the six-time World Champion could be in position to fill some gaps that have opened up.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, for example, will leave his factory BMW vacant next year as he moves to MotoGP, and Alvaro Bautista will leave the factory Ducati team at the end of 2025 as well.

Rea, though, is patient for now, and said that he expects to “understand more” about his future beyond this year during the summer.

“I don’t want to talk about my future just yet, especially after a tough weekend,” Jonathan Rea said after Race 2 at the Emilia-Romagna Round, as reported by WorldSBK.com.

“[It’s] something I’ve been thinking about quite a lot recently, what to do and what’s next.

“I’m sure we can understand more between Donington and Balaton, I guess in the summer break for sure.

“There’s a couple of seats now available, some rider movements.

“There’s a lot of noise.

“I think it’ll be some weeks or months before everything gets settled.

“I think everything’s open. I don’t want to speak too much because it’s in a bad moment, but I still have the fire inside.

“I still feel like I’m riding well. It’s just we’re not getting the best of my potential right now.

“As frustrating it is, I just need to keep believing in myself.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
12m ago
Boost for F1 hopes in South Africa as Kyalami Grade 1 plans approved
Kyalami
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: Why Max Verstappen snubbed F1 Movie premiere
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea ponders WorldSBK future: “There’s a couple of seats available”
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris vows to 'move on' as he reflects on Oscar Piastri collision
Lando Norris

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
“Rookie mistake” led to Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega Misano WorldSBK crash
Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega crash at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso hails “legend” Robert Kubica after Le Mans triumph
Race winner Robert Kubica
F1 News
2h ago
Where Ferrari can learn from Mercedes after 'failing massively' in Canada
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu as Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 MotoGP teammate? “It’s an option”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell jokes about backup career if Mercedes F1 contract talks fail
George Russell