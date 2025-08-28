“Productive” WorldSBK test for Garrett Gerloff: “I think I like everything”

Garrett Gerloff says he had “some new parts” at the Aragon WorldSBK test and that he liked “everything”.

Garrett Gerloff, 2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test. Credit: Kawasaki WorldSBK Team.
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test. Credit: Kawasaki WorldSBK Team.

The Aragon WorldSBK test proved “productive” for Garrett Gerloff and the Kawasaki WorldSBK Team.

Gerloff was at MotorLand along with the factory Honda, BMW, Bimota, and Ducati teams – as well as Sam Lowes on the Marc VDS Ducati – for a two-day private test.

The American, who finished third in Race 1 at Aragon last year when riding a BMW, finished the second day 10th-fastest.

Gerloff’s World Superbike form has been steadily improving in 2025 as his comfort with and understanding of the ZX-10RR have increased and he had been in the top-10 for five races in succession before sustaining back injuries in the lap one crash at the Hungarian Round in Race 1.

Aragon saw Gerloff with some new items on the ZX-10RR, and his impression after the second day was positive.

“The test was good,” said Garrett Gerloff after the second day in Aragon.

“I think it was productive because we had some new parts to try.

“In the end, I think I like everything, so we are going to keep using those.

“It is always nice to go to a test, try something, and for it to work and feel better.

“I think, all in all, it was a productive test. It was also nice to ride again, finally, before the Magny-Cours round. I think we are in a good place to do well.”

The World Superbike Championship will return to action at Magny-Cours on 5–7 September. The Aragon Round will take place at MotorLand on 26–28 September.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

