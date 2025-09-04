Michael van der Mark looking for BMW 2026 renewal, but not in WorldSBK

Michael van der Mark is looking outside of WorldSBK for 2026.

Michael van der Mark, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Michael van der Mark has confirmed that he is looking outside of WorldSBK for the future of his racing career.

The Dutch rider, currently Toprak Razgatlioglu’s teammate at the factory BMW World Superbike team, could theoretically remain in-place at BMW next year alongside Razgatlioglu’s replacement: Danilo Petrucci.

However, the Dutchman has revealed at Magny-Cours ahead of the French Round that he is not looking to continue in WorldSBK with BMW next year.

“I think BMW made a good decision to sign Danilo [Petrucci],” Michael van der Mark told WorldSBK.com.

“He’s third in the standings and I think he’ll fit the team and bike very well. That’s good for the team.

“On my side, I won’t continue in WorldSBK with BMW although I plan to stay with BMW.

“We’re looking at different options. One of them, and I’m looking forward to it and is my wish right now, is to go to MotoAmerica.

“We’re working on it. This is my plan to stay with BMW.

“We’ve planned a lot of things together with them and, of course, my Suzuka endurance team.

“I had a good time there so this could be in the pipeline. I want to stay with BMW.”

He added: “I’ve been here quite a long time and sometimes things don’t plan out how you want; that’s what happened this year.

“If I can stay with BMW, we can have a fresh start in another championship. I don’t feel like you have to stay there just to stay there.

“You can find something new. If I could stay with BMW, that would be fantastic.”

Michael van der Mark looking for BMW 2026 renewal, but not in WorldSBK
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

