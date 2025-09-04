Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals Jonathan Rea WorldSBK help he will “never forget”

The news of Jonathan Rea’s retirement from full-time racing at the end of 2025 was a seismic announcement for WorldSBK, but also for the series’ reigning champion, Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was formed in the production derivative championship partly by the advice given by the six-time World Champion.

When Razgatlioglu stepped up to World Superbike from Superstock in 2018 Rea was in the middle of his dominant period as the Turkish rider became his Kawasaki stablemate at the satellite Puccetti team.

Razgatlioglu was a Kawasaki rider for only two seasons in WorldSBK, but they were able to develop a good relationship.

Although Razgatlioglu will move to MotoGP in 2026 and be without the presence of Rea in the paddock, anyway, he described himself as “sad” to hear the news of the Northern Irishman’s retirement at the end of 2025 when speaking ahead of this weekend’s (5–7 September) French Round at Magny-Cours.

“When I saw Rea’s news, I was sad,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve ridden with him for many years. He did an incredible job and had an incredible career.

“Six times World Champion and all in a row, that’s incredible; it’s why I say he’s a WorldSBK legend.

“He helped me a lot, especially when I had my first test at Portimao. He came to my box and showed me corner by corner, and I rode with him on the track. I’ll never forget this.”

Looking ahead to the French Round at Magny-Cours, a circuit where Razgatlioglu could win a landmark 10th race this weekend, Razgatlioglu was typically clear about his ambitions.

“Last year here wasn’t good for me because I had a really big crash,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my favourite track, and my target is to win three races.

“I’m just thinking that last year I didn’t win here, and this year I want to win three races.

“I took my first win in WorldSBK here in 2019; I’m always strong here.”