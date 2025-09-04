Nicolo Bulega warns Toprak Razgatlioglu at French WorldSBK: “We are strong too”

Nicolo Bulega faces a 26-point deficit to Toprak Razgatlioglu in this weekend’s (5–7 September) French WorldSBK, but the Italian is entering round nine of 2025 with optimism.

Bulega was twice a winner at Magny-Cours in 2024, despite injuring his collarbone in a crash in Race 1.

“I have good and bad memories [at Magny-Cours]," Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com on Thursday ahead of the French Round

“Race 1 [in 2024] was not the best because I crashed on the first lap and I broke my collarbone; then Superpole Race and Race 2 was much better, I won both races so this was the good side of last year.

“This track is a track that I like and I will try to be competitive and try to do my best.”

The Italian is winless this year since Race 1 at Most, and is arriving at another circuit that Razgatlioglu, who has won every race after Race 2 at Most, counts among his favourites with eight previous wins there in World Superbike.

“Well, Toprak [Razgatlioglu] last year didn’t ride here because he crashed in [FP2] and, unfortunately was injured so he didn’t race for all the weekend,” .

“But we know that here he is always very strong so for sure I expect him very strong also this weekend.

“But, anyway, we are strong too, so I think we can be competitive and try to stay in front.”

Although Bulega has had success at Magny-Cours in the past, it is the tracks coming up in the final three rounds where he sees his potential to mount a proper response to Razgatlioglu’s recent form.

“The last races were not very good for me and for my bike because slow corners are not perfect for me and for my bike,” he said.

“So, I hope here there are already some turns that are a bit more open and fast, but especially the next races will be better for me and for my bike.

“So, I’m very motivated to be fast.”