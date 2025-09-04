Nicolo Bulega warns Toprak Razgatlioglu at French WorldSBK: “We are strong too”

Nicolo Bulega enters the French WorldSBK trailing Toprak Razgatlioglu by 26 points.

Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega faces a 26-point deficit to Toprak Razgatlioglu in this weekend’s (5–7 September) French WorldSBK, but the Italian is entering round nine of 2025 with optimism.

Bulega was twice a winner at Magny-Cours in 2024, despite injuring his collarbone in a crash in Race 1.

“I have good and bad memories [at Magny-Cours]," Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com on Thursday ahead of the French Round

“Race 1 [in 2024] was not the best because I crashed on the first lap and I broke my collarbone; then Superpole Race and Race 2 was much better, I won both races so this was the good side of last year.

“This track is a track that I like and I will try to be competitive and try to do my best.”

The Italian is winless this year since Race 1 at Most, and is arriving at another circuit that Razgatlioglu, who has won every race after Race 2 at Most, counts among his favourites with eight previous wins there in World Superbike.

“Well, Toprak [Razgatlioglu] last year didn’t ride here because he crashed in [FP2] and, unfortunately was injured so he didn’t race for all the weekend,” .

“But we know that here he is always very strong so for sure I expect him very strong also this weekend.

“But, anyway, we are strong too, so I think we can be competitive and try to stay in front.”

Although Bulega has had success at Magny-Cours in the past, it is the tracks coming up in the final three rounds where he sees his potential to mount a proper response to Razgatlioglu’s recent form.

“The last races were not very good for me and for my bike because slow corners are not perfect for me and for my bike,” he said.

“So, I hope here there are already some turns that are a bit more open and fast, but especially the next races will be better for me and for my bike.

“So, I’m very motivated to be fast.”

Nicolo Bulega warns Toprak Razgatlioglu at French WorldSBK: “I am strong too”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri won’t change risk approach as he seeks bigger F1 lead
1h ago
Piastri has a 34-point advantage over Norris
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista: Ducati “what I need to go fast” in WorldSBK 2026
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 French WorldSBK, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega warns Toprak Razgatlioglu at French WorldSBK: “We are strong too”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
The warning Charles Leclerc gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari milestone
2h ago
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Williams launch appeal over Carlos Sainz’s Dutch GP F1 penalty
2h ago
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP News
Has a “just under 2cm” change finally fixed Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 MotoGP season?
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris won’t rely on “luck” to overturn F1 title deficit to Oscar Piastri
2h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Maybe it's time to stop these victories in a row”
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Spanish media, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals Jonathan Rea WorldSBK help he will “never forget”
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects F1 format shake-up idea: ‘Sprint races are crazy enough’
3h ago
Max Verstappen