Nicolo Bulega picks out one area to improve at French WorldSBK: “I can make a step”

Nicolo Bulega wishes to improve his pace on used tyres ahead of the races at the French WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Despite topping the times in FP2 at the French WorldSBK, Nicolo Bulega is keen to improve his potential for the races.

Bulega enters this weekend 26 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu in the standings, but he was 0.4 seconds faster than the BMW rider in FP2 on Friday at Magny-Cours and under the all-time World Superbike lap record.

Razgatlioglu put this gap down to him not using a fresh rear tyre at the end of FP2 and instead focusing on race pace.

Bulega himself said that he is looking to improve his pace on used tyres after Friday’s two practices, and particularly rear grip.

“I feel quite good,” Nicolo Bulega said, speaking to WorldSBK.com after FP2.

“Honestly, we improved a lot from this morning, but still not enough, especially with used tyres.

“I did a good lap time with new tyres, but I would like to improve in some areas especially with used tyres, so we have to work for tomorrow.”

He added: “I feel that we can improve a little bit with the rear grip because sometimes I have a lot of movement and it’s not easy to manage our bike in some areas.

“So, I think if we can improve the rear grip I can make a step.”

The Italian entered the weekend confident of being able to take the fight to Razgatlioglu this weekend and remains so after Friday.

“It’s always important to try to beat your rival, so I will try to do my best like always,” he said.

“I know that here Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is very strong, but last year I was fast, today I was fast, so I will try to improve and try to be strong for the rest of the weekend.”

