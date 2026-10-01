Alvaro Bautista options narrow as Barni Ducati makes second 2027 WorldSBK signing

Barni Ducati has announced the signing of Xavi Vierge, confirming Alvaro Bautista will not ride for the team in WorldSBK 2027.

Alvaro Bautista will no longer be a Barni Ducati WorldSBK Rider in 2027.
Alvaro Bautista will no longer be a Barni Ducati WorldSBK Rider in 2027.
© Gold & Goose

Alvaro Bautista will no longer be a Barni Ducati rider in 2027 after the Italian team confirmed  the signing of Xavi Vierge for next year’s WorldSBK season.

Vierge became available for Barni once it became clear he would not be retained by the Pata Yamaha team for next season, the Spaniard being replaced there by MotoGP race winner Jack Miller.

At the same time, Barni was looking for a replacement for Alvaro Bautista, who has disappointed in 2026 with only one podium and a best dry weather result of fourth in an injury-hit first campaign outside a factory team in WorldSBK.

Vierge will join Yari Montella at Barni, the Italian having been confirmed to be staying on for a third season in the satellite Ducati team after stepping up from Supersport in 2025.

Xavi Vierge, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I am very happy to join Barni Spark Racing Team, a team with a lot of history and passion for this sport,” said Xavi Vierge.

“In recent years, they have demonstrated an incredible level in WorldSBK, consistently competing with the best. 

“That's why, even though I had different options, I was clear that Barni Racing Team was the right choice. 

“I can't wait to start working together, adapt to the bike, enjoy myself and strive to achieve our goals. 

“I want to thank the team and sponsors for their trust in me. I will give my very best to repay that trust with great results.”

Xavi Vierge, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Team principal Marco Barnabo added: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Xavi Vierge for the 2027 season. 

“We immediately found common ground on our goals and priorities, sharing from the very beginning a clear vision of what we want to achieve together. 

“We are ready to embark on this new journey with great motivation and determination.”

Bautista’s future remains unconfirmed, although the loss of his Barni seat would appear to push the 41-year-old closer to retirement.

Tags:

Xavi Vierge
Pata Maxus Yamaha
Alvaro Bautista
Barni Spark Racing Team
Alvaro Bautista options narrow as Barni Ducati makes second 2027 WorldSBK signing
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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